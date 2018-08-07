Angelina Jolie Says She Requested Child Support from Brad Pitt to 'Provide Closure' to Marriage

Angelina Jolie wants to move forward with her divorce from Brad Pitt in order to focus on their children.

A spokesperson for Jolie tells PEOPLE that the aim of her latest court filing — that asks for Pitt to pay more child support — “is to provide closure to the marriage in a way that clears a path toward the next stage of their lives and allows her and Brad to recommit as devoted co-parents to their children.”

A source familiar with the situation, however, says of the court filing: “Brad fulfills his commitments.”

Jolie, 43, and Pitt, 53, met in 2003 and wed in 2014 before Jolie filed for divorce in Sept. 2016 citing irreconcilable differences.

Jolie’s attorney, Samantha Bley DeJean, stated in a brief that was filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court that “[Pitt] has a duty to pay child support. As of present, [Pitt] has paid no meaningful child support since separation.”

In the filing, Jolie’s lawyer added, “Given the informal arrangements around the payment of the children’s expenses have not been regularly sustained by [Pitt] for over a year and a half, [Jolie] intends to file an RFO [request for a court order] for the establishment of a retroactive child support order.”

Custody of their six children — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — has been an ongoing issue.

In June, after the exes couldn’t reach a private agreement, a judge established a detailed schedule for Pitt to spend time with the children (except Maddox, who according to the court is old enough to decide for himself how much time he wants to spend with his father).

Jolie has “tried to bridge the gap between the kids and their dad,” the source tells PEOPLE. “She’s worked to achieve reinstatement for them. But it’s now between Brad, his kids, and the court. The court will determine things.”