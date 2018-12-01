Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Reach Child Custody Agreement 2 Years After Filing for Divorce

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reached a child custody agreement two years after they announced their separation.

“A custody agreement was agreed to weeks ago, and has been signed by both parties and the judge,” Jolie’s attorney, Samantha Bley DeJean, told Entertainment Tonight in a statement.

“The agreement, which is based on the recommendations of the child custody evaluator, eliminates the need for a trial,” she continued. “The filing and the details of the agreement are confidential to protect the best interests of the children.”

The agreement comes after the former couple asked for another extension to retain their private temporary judge, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Judge John Ouderkirk has been extended to their divorce case until Dec. 31, 2019.

In October, the two actors began child custody evaluations as their court-appointed evaluator, Dr. Stan Katz, listed his qualifications in court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Katz filed the documents on Oct. 12 to let the court know he was qualified in proceeding with his evaluations of the pair’s six children: Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, 10-year-olds Vivienne and Knox, Maddox, 17, and Pax, 15.

In August, Pitt and Jolie agreed to continue their interim child custody agreement, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

The month before, a judge established a detailed schedule for Pitt to spend time with the children (except Maddox, who according to the court is old enough to decide for himself how much time he wants to spend with his father).

Jolie has “tried to bridge the gap between the kids and their dad,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She’s worked to achieve reinstatement for them. But it’s now between Brad, his kids, and the court. The court will determine things.”

Jolie and Pitt first met on the 2003 set of their 2005 thriller Mr. & Mrs. Smith and began publicly dating a few years later. They married in 2014, but split in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.