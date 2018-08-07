In a new court filing, Angelina Jolie is alleging that ex Brad Pitt has not paid enough child support and is asking that a court order make him comply.

“[Pitt] has a duty to pay child support,” Jolie’s attorney, Samantha Bley DeJean, stated in a brief that was filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to NBC News. “As of present, [Pitt] has paid no meaningful child support since separation.”

A spokesperson for Jolie tells PEOPLE, “The aim of Angelina’s routine court filing is to provide closure to the marriage in a way that clears a path toward the next stage of their lives and allows her and Brad to recommit as devoted co-parents to their children.”

A source familiar with the matter adds to PEOPLE that the court filing “was just to move the process forward.”

“The filing today was only intended for the marriage to be dissolved, and before everything else can be dissolved, things have to be done by both parties, including financial disclosure and child support,” the source continues.

“The dissolution of the marriage will help everyone move forward and work together — as coparents, something they’re committed to. It’s up to the court to come up with a solution good for the kids.”

In the filing, Jolie’s lawyer added, “Given the informal arrangements around the payment of the children’s expenses have not been regularly sustained by [Pitt] for over a year and a half, [Jolie] intends to file an RFO [request for a court order] for the establishment of a retroactive child support order.”

Jolie, 43, and Pitt, 53, met in 2003 when they co-starred in Mr. and Mrs. Smith. After years of dating, they wed in 2014 and broke up in 2016 citing irreconcilable differences.

Custody of their six children — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — has been an ongoing issue.

In June, after the exes couldn’t reach a private agreement, a judge established a detailed schedule for Pitt to spend time with the children (except Maddox, who according to the court is old enough to decide for himself how much time he wants to spend with his father).

Jolie has “tried to bridge the gap between the kids and their dad,” the source tells PEOPLE. “She’s worked to achieve reinstatement for them. But it’s now between Brad, his kids, and the court. The court will determine things.”