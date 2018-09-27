Back to Blonde! Angelina Jolie Wears a Wig and Period Costume for Fantasy Drama

Angelina Jolie is back on set once again — and it’s another fantasy movie!

Weeks after completing her work in Maleficent 2, Jolie, 43, was spotted on set for her next movie Come Away. The actress and director was seen in full costume for the period piece, with a long green skirt and white blouse.

Jolie was also sporting a blonde wig, harking back to her Oscar-winning role in Girl, Interrupted.

Come Away serves as a prequel to Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland, following as siblings Peter and Alice try to help their parents come to grips with the death of their oldest son, according to Deadline. Jolie and David Oyelowo play their parents, and the movie takes place before Peter flies to Neverland and Alice falls into Wonderland.

Jolie recently wrapped up filming for Maleficent 2 alongside Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer, a sequel to her blockbuster 2014 movie that raked in more than more than $750 million worldwide and earned praise for Jolie.

The sequel picks up a few years after the first movie’s events and follows Maleficent and Aurora as they work together to protect the realm and all its creatures. Fanning helped announce the news with a funny selfie of her and Jolie on set.

Jolie’s return to the live-action Disney villainess marks her first onscreen appearance since her 2015 role in By the Sea. The family-friendly set was filled with kids as Jolie’s brood — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara 13, Shiloh, 12, and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivenne — did their work in a school trailer.