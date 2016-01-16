Kate Hudson and Jack Black were also in attendance at the animated film's L.A. premiere

It’s a family affair!

Angelina Jolie made a red carpet appearance in Los Angeles on Saturday when she attended the premiere of Kung Fu Panda 3 with her kids in tow.

The actress, who has voiced Tigress in all three Kung Fu Panda films, looked chic and elegant on the red carpet, wearing a solid black shift dress and black heels. Jolie, 40, wore her hair down and was glowing in natural, barely-there makeup.

The mom of six recently revealed that her children Pax, 12, Zahara, 10, Shiloh, 9, and Knox, 7, helped record animal noises for some of the pandas in the upcoming movie. And, at the premiere, those kids attended the premiere with their movie star mom.

Also there to promote the movie were Jolie’s other costars Kate Hudson, who brought sons Bingham and Ryder as her dates, and Jack Black. Hudson and Black goofed off on the red carpet, joking around and hamming it up for the cameras.