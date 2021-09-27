Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd were previously seen dining together at Los Angeles restaurant Giorgio Baldi in June

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd Share Second Dinner Together in Los Angeles

Angelina Jolie enjoyed a dinner out in Los Angeles with The Weeknd on Saturday.

The actress, 46, was spotted with the singer, 31, at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi, where the two spent two-and-a-half hours dining together, per The Daily Mail. The two both wore black face masks while leaving the restaurant.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jolie reportedly arrived separately at the restaurant, but was spotted leaving with The Weekend when the two took a car to his Bel-Air home.

Their outing comes not long after they were spotted dining at the same restaurant in June. At the time, a source told PEOPLE Jolie and The Weeknd had known each other "for some time," and had bonded over their shared connection to Ethiopia.

The Weeknd previously partnered with the World Food Program US to donate $1 million in relief efforts in Ethiopia, while Jolie adopted her daughter Zahara, 16, from Ethiopia, where she later launched The Zahara Program to help girls there.

Jolie and The Weeknd are not currently working on anything together, but have plenty of separate projects in the works. Jolie is set to star in the Marvel film The Eternals, which is scheduled for a November premiere.

Angelina Jolie The Weeknd Credit: Backgrid

She also recently announced that she'll be making a return trip to Cambodia in 2022, where she'll establish the next Women for Bees program to help protect bees and provide educational opportunities for women.

The Weeknd, who has released four studio albums, is dipping his toes into acting. He is set to write, produce and star in The Idol, an upcoming drama that will premiere on HBO. The series will follow "a female pop singer [who] starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult," according to a press release from the network.