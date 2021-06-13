"The kids are growing up and are so close," a source tells PEOPLE

Angelina Jolie and Her Kids Had a 'Nice Time' During Recent Trip to N.Y.C.: Source

Angelia Jolie and her brood recently enjoyed all that New York City has to offer.

Earlier this week, the 46-year-old actress took part in a trip to the Big Apple with her six children - Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox - whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The kids are growing up and are so close," a source tells PEOPLE. "They were out to museums and dinner with each other through the trip and had a nice time."

During the getaway, Jolie was also spotted visiting the apartment building of her ex-husband, Jonny Lee Miller. The exes have remained good friends over the years.

The source adds that Miller's son and Knox are friends and that they were also there the night Jolie was spotted leaving Miller's place.

Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie wearing Dior with her children | Credit: Getty Images

The NYC outing between Jolie and her kids came about after she rang in her 46th birthday with them during a celebratory dinner at the Los Angeles restaurant TAO earlier this month.

"They had a great day celebrating at home, and the kids surprised her with a special dinner out," a source previously told PEOPLE.

The Eternals star recently said that she has enjoyed having some quality time with her children as they quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I've found that the kids have really come together," Jolie told PEOPLE last month.