The actresses ate at an Italian restaurant in Beverly Hills on Wednesday

Angelina Jolie and Ellen Pompeo Grab Dinner Together: 'Their Daughters Are Good Friends,' Says Source

Girls' night out!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Oscar winner, 45, and the Grey's Anatomy star, 51, ate at upscale Italian restaurant E. Baldi in Beverly Hills.

"Their daughters are good friends," a source tells PEOPLE of Jolie's 12-year-old Vivienne and Pompeo's oldest child Stella, 11. "And Angelina and Ellen are friends and neighbors."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Jolie donned a white dress and nude heels, while Pompeo rocked all black. The actresses were both spotted wearing face masks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Maleficent star told E!'s Daily Pop last year that she and her six children — Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and Vivienne's twin brother Knox , 12 — have been holding movie nights with "lots of popcorn" throughout quarantine. "Just like really every family, we're just pajamas, robes, snacks," Jolie said.

RELATED VIDEO: Angelina Jolie Makes 'Extremely Generous' Donation to Boys' Lemonade Stand Raising Funds for Yemen

She also got used to taking meetings at home. "I've been on high-level meetings where there's dogs and balls and kids and things," Jolie continued. "You kind of just enjoy being human with everybody else and laughing through it."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Pompeo, meanwhile, has been playing a healthcare worker on television throughout the pandemic, an opportunity she told People (the TV Show!) in December she feels "really grateful" for.

"It was a huge responsibility," Pompeo said. "We were so eager to take it on. I have to say, everybody on the show, all the actors, are super dedicated to it, and really, really excited about getting something so meaningful to portray this season."

Jolie's next movie Those Who Wish Me Dead, a female-driven western, will open in theaters and arrive on HBO Max on May 14.