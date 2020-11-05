Come Away reimagines the stories behind Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan

Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo Reimagine Alice in Wonderland , Peter Pan in Come Away Trailer

David Oyelowo and Angelina Jolie's new movie puts a somber twist on the stories behind Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan.

The latest trailer for Come Away dropped on Thursday, introducing the magical world of Alice (Keira Chansa), her mischievous brother Peter (Jordan A. Nash), and their parents Jack and Rose (played by Oyelowo and Jolie), who encourage their imaginative nature.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Every child has a fairy born just for them. Tinker’s bell was born for you," Jolie's Rose tells the young Alice in the beginning of the trailer.

"She’s in a hurry to grow up, he dreams of exploring new lands. This is the untold story of a brother and sister. Two kindred adventurers, our Alice and our Peter," Oyelowo narrates later.

The trailer features iconic details from the Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan stories, but this time they're framed as the kids imagining their dire reality in a more fantastical way.

The movie is set to open in the U.S. on Nov. 13.

Image zoom Keira Chansa, David Oyelowo, Reece Yates and Jordan Nash in Come Away | Credit: Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Back in 2018, Oyelowo posted a group selfie on Instagram of the team behind Come Away. In the photo, Jolie stands out in a long-sleeve, floor-length black dress as her long, loosely pinned blonde wig billows from the sides.

Oyelowo captioned the photo, “Our film COME AWAY is now in the can! Can’t wait to share this magical reimagining of Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan with you all.”

In the comments section, a fan asked, “What have you learned from working with Angelina?????”