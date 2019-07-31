Angelina Jolie Says Her Kids Are 'Happy' She's in a Marvel Movie: 'They Want to See Me Strong'

Angelina Jolie is joining the superhero world.

The actress and activist is set to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in The Eternals next year, and she tells PEOPLE in the latest issue that her six kids are the most excited of all.

“What’s really moving to me is that they want to see me strong, and so it’s less to see me in a film, but they’re just happy I will be strong and having fun,” Jolie, 44, says of Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

The Eternals will also star Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani and former Game of Thrones star Richard Madden as a group of ancient superheroes. Jolie plays Thena, a superhuman who has superhuman strength, speed, stamina, durability, agility, and reflexes.

The long list of powers has Jolie giving it her all in training, doing “everything from swords to ballet.” “She’s a warrior,” she says. “I’m going to have to work very hard to give the Marvel Cinematic Universe the Thena they deserve.”

Image zoom Angelina Jolie with kids Knox, Vivienne, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara and Maddox Monica Schipper/Getty

The project comes during a busy time for the star who next appears in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, a sequel to the 2014 blockbuster Disney hit about the iconic Sleeping Beauty villain.

Jolie also has The One and Only Ivan, which she is also producing, hitting theaters in Aug. 2020 and recently wrapped filming the thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead.

The actress is also focusing on another project with her six kids — a new global current affairs TV program for children she’s partnering with the BBC for.

“We enjoy reading the kids pullout of the New York Times and look at National Geographic,” Jolie previously told PEOPLE, “but as a parent, I felt there wasn’t that one vetted and reliable internationally-minded news program tailored for children that we could sit down and watch together each week. That is what I hope this will be for our family and other families.”

Image zoom The Eternals cast and director

Jolie will be teaming up with director Chloe Zhao (The Rider) for the superhero movie, and she’s looking forward to bringing more layers to the MCU.

“I think Chloe is going to make a special Marvel film. With all the love and respect for the others and what makes them work, we hope to add something new,” Jolie says.

The Eternals is slated to hit theaters Nov. 6, 2020.