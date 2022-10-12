Angela Lansbury Makes Final Movie Appearance in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'

Angela Lansbury appears in a brief cameo as herself along with the late Stephen Sondheim in the upcoming Netflix movie, streaming Dec. 23

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

Published on October 12, 2022 05:08 PM
Angela Lansbury speaks during the PBS segment of the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 16, 2018 in Pasadena, California.
Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Angela Lansbury is set to grace movie screens one last time.

The iconic actress, who died Tuesday at 96, will make her final film appearance in Netflix's upcoming Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Lansbury appears in a brief cameo that nods to her Murder, She Wrote heyday. Stephen Sondheim, who died in November at 91, also appears in the scene, which takes place over a Zoom call with Daniel Craig's detective character, Benoit Blanc.

Writer-director Rian Johnson honored Lansbury's life and career in a Twitter post Tuesday. The director, 48, shared a clip of Lansbury performing the song "By The Sea" from the Broadway musical Sweeney Todd, for which she won a Tony in 1979 for best actress in a musical. "An absolute legend ❤️," Johnson wrote.

Lansbury, whom mystery fans know best as dauntless novelist Jessica Fletcher from the CBS series Murder, She Wrote, "died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m" Tuesday, her family said in a statement. She died just five days short of her 97th birthday.

"In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury," the statement added. "She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined."

MURDER, SHE WROTE: SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST -- Pictured: Angela Lansbury as Jessica Fletcher -- (Photo by: Randy Marcus/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Randy Marcus/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

Lansbury's late-career roles included a starring role in PBS's Little Women miniseries, where she worked with director Vanessa Caswill, and a role in 2018's Mary Poppins Returns.

In September, Netflix released a sneak preview of Glass Onion that featured writer-director Johnson introducing the film and its premise, which brings Benoit Blanc into a new mystery set in Greece with a new cast of suspects, including characters played by Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista and more.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is streaming on Netflix Dec. 23.

