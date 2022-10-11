Angela Lansbury's Life in Pictures

01 of 15 Angela Lansbury's Early Life John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty The British-American actress Angela Lansbury, with a legendary career spanning almost eight decades, was born in central London on Oct. 16, 1925. Known for a variety of recognizable roles in television, film and theater, Lansbury was one of the last stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood cinema.

02 of 15 Angela Lansbury's Transition to Hollywood Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Lansbury was born into an upper-middle-class family, the daughter of actress Moyna Macgill and English politician Edgar Lansbury. She moved from Britain to the United States to escape the Blitz in 1940. She studied acting in New York City and moved to Hollywood two years later.

03 of 15 Angela Lansbury and Richard Cromwell's Marriage Hymie Fink/Kobal/Shutterstock Not long after her move, she eloped with actor Richard Cromwell in 1945. Lansbury was 19 at the time, while Cromwell was 35. The marriage ended in divorce one year later, but they remained friends until his death in 1960.

04 of 15 Angela Lansbury and Peter Shaw's Marriage Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty Lansbury remarried a few years later to actor and producer Peter Shaw, in 1949. The couple remained together for 54 years until his death in 2003. They share three children Anthony, Deirdre and David from Shaw's previous marriage. Lansbury went on to become a grandmother to three and a great-grandmother of five.

05 of 15 Angela Lansbury in Gaslight Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock After signing with MGM following her move to Hollywood, Lansbury landed her first film role in 1944's Gaslight, followed by The Picture of Dorian Gray one year later. She nabbed Academy Award nominations for both films, and the latter earned her a Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a motion picture.

06 of 15 Angela Lansbury in The Manchurian Candidate United Artists/Kobal/Shutterstock When her MGM contract ended in 1952, she landed a role in the widely acclaimed 1962 movie The Manchurian Candidate before transitioning to the theater. Recognized as one of her strongest roles in a film, the part earned Lansbury her third Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

07 of 15 Angela Lansbury's Broadway Debut Bill Ray/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock Anyone Can Whistle marked Lansbury's first musical theater gig in 1964, but it wasn't until she landed the leading role in 1966's Broadway musical Mame that she attained Broadway stardom status, earning her first Tony Award in 1969. That same year, she also received a Tony Award for best leading actress in a musical in Dear World.

08 of 15 Angela Lansbury in Bedknobs and Broomsticks Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock Lansbury continued with various on-stage performances, but also took up Disney's acclaimed classic Bedknobs and Broomsticks in 1971. This marked her first screen musical, which secured her an enormous audience.

09 of 15 Angela Lansbury's Tony Awards Ray Fisher/Getty Lansbury saw much success throughout the 1970s, as it was a Tony Award-winning decade for the actress. She was awarded the honor for her leading role in Gypsy in1975 and Sweeney Todd in 1979.

10 of 15 Angela Lansbury on Murder, She Wrote Ron Tom/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Following her Broadway run, Lansbury transitioned into television work in 1984, landing the iconic role of Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote. The show ran for 12 seasons until 1996; she was nominated for an Emmy Award consecutively each year.

11 of 15 Angela Lansbury in Beauty and the Beast Neilson Barnard/Getty Lansbury contributed to classic animated films in the 1990s and is widely known for voicing the beloved Mrs. Potts in Disney's Beauty and the Beast in 1991. She sang the title song, which won the Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Original Song, and a Grammy Award for best song written for a motion picture, television, or other visual media. She later voiced Dowager Empress Marie in Don Bluth's Anastasia in 1997.

12 of 15 Angela Lansbury in Nanny McPhee Michael Tran/FilmMagic Lansbury returned to film in 2005, starring as Aunt Adelaide in Nanny McPhee. The movie filmed shortly after Lansbury lost her husband in 2003, and she credited co-star Emma Thompson for lifting her spirits through the production that "absolutely appealed to [my] sense of ridiculous," Lansbury told Studio 10.

13 of 15 Angela Lansbury's Return to Broadway Jemal Countess/WireImage Thirty years after her fourth Tony Award win for Sweeney Todd, Lansbury took home her fifth Tony for best featured actress in a play for 2009's Blithe Spirit. In 2015, she also earned an Olivier Award for the same role — at age 89!