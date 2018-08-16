Angela Bassett Stuns in a Bikini for Her 60th Birthday: 'Let's Eat Cake!'

Age has nothing on Angela Bassett.

The stunning Black Panther actress turns 60 on Thursday — and is celebrating with a jaw-dropping bikini shot on her Instagram. Bassett uploaded the shot of herself in the floral two-piece early on her birthday and celebrated all her fellow Leos.

“Happy Birthday to all my Leo brothers and sisters. Let’s eat cake!” she wrote.

WATCH: Angela Bassett on How She Met Courtney B. Vance—and their ‘Passionate’ Marriage

It’s not the first time Bassett has shown off her banging body. The actress posted another bikini shot earlier this summer and chose an ab-baring jumpsuit for the premiere of A Wrinkle in Time in the spring.

Bassett’s stylist, Jennifer Austin, told PeopleStyle in March that Bassett wasn’t hesitant about showing her midriff. “Angela is a beautiful, smart, elegant and most importantly confident woman with a youthful spirit,” Austin shared. “She embodies those things at all times and she works hard to keep herself together, so every now and then we like show it off.”

Angela Bassett Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

She added, “With Angela I push the lines of what society thinks a women of a certain age should look and dress like. When I style my clients I dress them based on their personality, energy and spirit as well as their body type and what they realistically can pull off.”