Angela Bassett Says She Wasn't 'Robbed' of an Oscar for Playing Tina Turner: 'Too Negative of an Emotion'

Angela Basset's first Oscar nomination came in 1994 for her performance in What's Love Got to Do with It

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 3, 2023 01:27 PM

Angela Bassett waited 29 years in between Academy Awards nominations, but she does not hold any hard feelings over not winning for her performance in 1993's What's Love Got to Do with It.

During the actress' appearance on CBS Mornings Friday, Bassett, 64, said that receiving an Oscar nomination in 2023 "seems a lot busier" than when she was nominated for her role as Tina Turner in the music biopic.

"You know, I was green. I was in my salad days, as they say," she told Gayle King when asked to compare her nominations at different stages in her career.

When King asked whether Bassett felt she was "robbed" when she did not win the Best Actress Oscar back at the 66th Academy Awards — Holly Hunter won for The Piano — Bassett said she does not perceive the event through that lens.

"Of course, in the moment you're hoping and praying and wishing [you'll win]," the actress said. "But I never - I don't walk away thinking 'I've been robbed.' "

angela bassett
Moviestore/Shutterstock

"That's too negative of an emotion to carry with me for the rest of my life," she added. "I choose to believe there was a reason why it didn't happen."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This time around, Bassett is nominated for her role as Queen Ramonda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which saw her character take on the leadership role in the fictional country Wakanda after King T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) death.

At the SAG Awards on Sunday, the actress told PEOPLE that it "means a great deal" to honor the late Boseman and the Marvel film as it was nominated for outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture.

"It means a lot to return with this project that meant so much to him, and he was such a delight," she said. "So I'm just here representing."

angela bassett, gayle king
CBS Mornings Today

At this year's Oscars, Bassett is nominated alongside Hong Chau (The Whale), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once) for Best Supporting Actress.

This year's ceremony — emceed by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel (who also hosted in 2017 and 2018) — will be held on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC.

Related Articles
angela bassett
Angela Bassett Is a Bright Spot at the 2023 SAG Awards in an Eye-Popping Yellow Gown
Michelle Yeoh & Ke Huy Quan
SAG Awards 2023: See the Full Winners List!
angela bassett
Angela Bassett Says It Means a 'Great Deal' to Represent Chadwick Boseman at the 2023 SAG Awards
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Jamie Lee Curtis Praises Her Late Parents, Declares 'I'm 64!' and Gets Standing Ovation at SAG Awards 2023
2023 Oscar Portfolio
Angela Bassett Says Husband Courtney B. Vance 'Understands Everything I Go Through': Keeps Me 'Grounded'
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Wore Mother's Wedding Ring at SAG Awards to 'Bring' Parents With Her
2023 Oscar Portfolio
8 of the 2023 Oscar Nominees Tell PEOPLE What Their Nominations Mean to Them
Angela Bassett arrives for the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Angela Bassett Says She Feels Most Beautiful When on the Red Carpet: 'All Eyes Are on You'
Kerry Condon
Who Is Kerry Condon? Everything to Know About Critically Acclaimed 'The Banshees of Inisherin' Actress
All About All Quiet on the Western Front
BAFTA Awards 2023: See the Full List of Winners
Kerry Condon
'Banshees of Inisherin' 's Kerry Condon Recalls Watching Oscar Noms with Colin Farrell and His Family
Carey Mulligan from the film "She Said" attends Contenders Film: Los Angeles at DGA Theater Complex on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Carey Mulligan Hears Her Name Accidentally Called at BAFTA Awards During Supporting Actress Mix-up
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Brendan Fraser accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for "The Whale" onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Brendan Fraser Encourages Actors to 'Stay in There' as He Wins at 2023 SAG Awards: 'Have Courage'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Angela Bassett attends The BAFTA Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage)
Angela Bassett on Her Kids Following in Acting Footsteps: 'Whatever They Want to Do — I Support Them'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Angela Bassett accepts the Best Supporting Actress award for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Angela Bassett Wins at Critics Choice Awards: 'We Couldn't Have Made History Without' Chadwick Boseman
Ruth E. Carter and Angela Bassett 28th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Press Room, Los Angeles, California, USA - 15 Jan 2023
Angela Bassett's Measurements 'Haven't Changed in Over 25 Years' Says Longtime Costume Designer