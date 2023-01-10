Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance's Relationship Timeline

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance's decades-long romance is one of the sweetest in Hollywood.

The two actors met as graduate students at the Yale School of Drama in the 1980s. However, it was not love at first sight as Vance had a girlfriend at the time. Years later, the What's Love Got to Do with It actress and the Tony-winning actor would meet again when they were both single.

"I didn't run into Courtney again until 1994," Bassett told Oprah Winfrey during a 2007 interview. "I was out with some friends and he was too. It was like, 'Hey! Great to see you.' "

The pair then went on a couple of dates, but according to Bassett, their first kiss is what truly sealed the deal.

"I got pinpricks and chills up the back of my thighs and across my butt, up my neck and across my scalp," she wrote in her and Vance's book Friends: A Love Story.

After a few years of dating, Bassett and Vance married in 1997. They welcomed fraternal twins, Bronwyn Golden and Slater Josiah, in 2006. Both stars have continued to thrive in Hollywood and in their long-lasting marriage.

Here's everything to know about Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance's relationship.

Early 1980s: Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance meet at the Yale School of Drama

Bassett and Vance first crossed paths as students at Yale University in the 1980s. Bassett received her bachelor's degree in African American studies from the Ivy League school in 1980 and later received a Master of Fine Arts from the Yale School of Drama in 1983. Vance received his bachelor's degree in history at Harvard University and graduated with his MFA from Yale in 1986. But the sparks did not fly in drama school.

"He had a beautiful, beautiful girlfriend at the time, who was also in drama school with us," Bassett later told PEOPLE. As she recalled on The Oprah Winfrey Show, she thought he was "tall, lithe, dark, skinny and just alluring."

Vance, on the other hand, said he didn't "remember her at all."

1994: Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance reconnect and begin dating

Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Years later, the pair wound up in each other's orbit.

"So maybe about 14 years later, our paths crossed here in Los Angeles. And I was single; he was single," the Black Panther star told PEOPLE. "And I had such an appreciation for him over those years — of his consistency, how he treated other people, of what a supporter he is, what a connector of people and ideas he is, how passionate he is."

However, during a 2007 appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show, Bassett revealed that she and Vance almost didn't make it past their first date.

"Dare I say it wasn't memorable," Basset laughed. "He just seemed like a really, really nice guy, which translated to kind of boring. That was it. Wasn't gonna give him a second thought."

Despite Bassett's unfavorable first impression of Vance, the couple went on a second date and it proved to be a turning point for the couple. "We had a great time," Vance recalled. "It was a great date. And I said, 'I like her.' Something was happening."

October 12, 1997: Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance get married

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection

Bassett and Vance tied the knot on Oct. 12, 1997, just before Bassett was set to begin work on How Stella Got Her Groove Back. Amid the chaos, Vance proved to be a supportive partner.

"It was like, 'I'm trying to do this, and I'm also trying to be Stella. Okay, it's a lot going on here, and I need you to step in and help me out with this,' " Bassett recalled to PEOPLE. "He was like, 'What?' That's all you have to do, is tell him to step in, and he shows up for you. Not just for me, but for any of his friends, whoever he loves, or whatever mentee may reach out to him. He steps up and steps in for you."

December 5, 2005: Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance are expecting twins

Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan

In December 2005, a source revealed to PEOPLE that Bassett and Vance would soon be parents. "They are expecting twins via a surrogate," the source said. "The babies are due in a couple months."

They later discussed their surrogacy experience on Oprah, including undergoing seven years of unsuccessful fertility treatments.

"I was devastated when it didn't happen [again and again]," shared Bassett. "I had to remain hopeful and resilient and, 'Okay, let's do it again.' "

Things turned around for the couple when they discovered a friend was expecting via a surrogate.

"She began to tell me about the idea of surrogacy," added Bassett. "The more we learned about it, the more we began to think that perhaps this was an answer for us."

January 27, 2006: Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance welcome twins

Bassett and Vance welcomed fraternal twins via surrogate on Jan. 27, 2006. Bronwyn Golden and Slater Josiah were born via cesarean section and arrived about five weeks early. Their daughter weighed in at 6 lbs, 2 oz, and their son weighed 5 lbs, 2 oz.

For Vance, having twins was the actualization of an earlier premonition.

"I had a dream about seven years ago that we were going to have twins," he said in 2007. "I didn't know how it was going to happen."

Bassett was in awe of the experience.

"Just standing there together, holding each other with the realization that this is the moment that we've been working toward, praying for…[it's a dream come true]," she said.

February 2007: Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance write a book together

Jesse Grant/WireImage

Bassett and Vance decided to share their love story for Valentine's Day. In February 2007, the couple published Friends: A Love Story, a joint memoir of their relationship.

March 20, 2008: Angela Bassett celebrates Hollywood Walk of Fame honor with Courtney B. Vance and their twins

Noel Vasquez/Getty

Bassett's illustrious career earned her a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2008. Vance and twins Bronwyn and Slater joined the Golden Globe-winner to celebrate the honor.

August 30, 2008: Angela Bassett says she and Courtney B. Vance have trouble scheduling date nights

Bassett had her hands full when she joined the cast of the medical drama ER for its final season. Between her long hours on set and Vance caring for their twins, the actress admitted that the couple was having trouble carving out time for romance.

"Really, though, I'm too tired to be planning date nights — I just want to sit on the couch!" she said.

Later that month, Vance signed on for a multi-episode arc on the long-running medical drama in 2008. He played the husband of Bassett's character Dr. Catherine Banfield.

February 16, 2009: Angela Bassett says she and Courtney B. Vance feel blessed by the flexibility of an acting career

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

During her run on ER, Bassett reflected on her hectic schedule and work-life balance.

"On Monday, I have to be there at 6:00 a.m., which means I have to get up at five, but they're not up at 5:00 a.m.," she said at the time. "They're not up until 7:00 a.m. I have to do a 12- to a 16-hour day and when I get home at 8:00 p.m., they're asleep because they go to bed at 7:30. Then, on Fridays we might work until 3:00 in the morning so that's the hard part. I'm in the house with them — the husband and the children — and I haven't seen you all day, or I haven't seen you for two days."

But she acknowledged her family being "blessed" by the flexibility of an acting career, which allowed Vance to be at home with the kids after he finished his arc on Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

February 29, 2016: Angela Bassett says she delayed telling Courtney B. Vance about her sex scene with Lady Gaga

In American Horror Story: Hotel, Bassett starred as Ramona Royale, an actress and former lover of Lady Gaga's character Countess Elizabeth. When the characters were written into a steamy sex scene, Bassett refrained from telling Vance and instead "eased him into" viewing the episode later on.

"I just, you know, waited until the night [the episode aired] and said, 'Come on, I want you to see something!' " she said in an interview with Conan O'Brien. "And so I'm showing it, and I have the remote and he's like, 'Woah, woah, woah, what's about to happen?!' I was like, 'Well pause! What's going on with you, are you going to be all right?' "

September 18, 2016: Courtney B. Vance praises Angela Bassett in his Emmy speech

Lester Cohen/WireImage

At the 68th annual Emmy Awards in 2016, Vance took home the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for his role as Johnnie Cochran in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. After thanking those who contributed to his success, including his kids, Vance gave his wife a shout-out.

"And last but not least, to the woman that rocks my chain!" he said. "Angela Evelyn Bassett, this one is for you, girl!"

The newly-minted Emmy winner told PEOPLE that night, "We will go to the Governors Ball. I will give this [award statue] to my wife and she will be telling me where in the house it will go."

January 29, 2018: Courtney B. Vance and their twins join Angela Bassett at the Black Panther premiere

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan

Bassett was joined by Vance and their twins on the purple carpet for the premiere of Black Panther in 2018. In the Marvel film, Bassett portrays Ramonda, the Queen of Wakanda.

May 18, 2019: Courtney B. Vance celebrates Angela Bassett's honorary doctorate

In addition to her bachelor's and master's degrees from Yale, Bassett has received three honorary doctorates. The second came from Morehouse College, a historically Black college in Atlanta, in 2019. Vance gave his wife a sweet shout-out for the accomplishment on Instagram.

"Celebrating my boo @im.angelabassett this weekend as she receives an honorary doctorate from @morehouse1867" he captioned a photo with Bassett, which was decorated with the words "true love" and a heart. "You gotta love this beautiful artwork created by our favorite daughter Bronwyn Golden!"

Bassett also received honorary doctorates from Yale in 2018 and Old Dominion University in 2022.

September 22, 2019: Courtney B. Vance hypes up Angela Bassett before the Emmys

FOX Image Collection

Bassett paired a bright red jumpsuit with a swirl-patterned purse as she and Vance attended the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in September 2019, where she was nominated for outstanding narration for National Geographic's documentary special The Flood. Vance shared his appreciation for his wife's fiery look on Instagram.

"Blinded by my baby's beauty! #emmys2019 here we come!" he captioned a photo of him and Bassett posing together before the awards show.

October 30, 2020: Angela Bassett shares the secret to her successful marriage to Courtney B. Vance

More than two decades into her marriage to Vance, Bassett shared the secret to their successful partnership.

"Staying together so long, whether in the industry or not, I think the important thing is that you gotta marry the right person," she told PEOPLE ahead of the Motion Picture & Television Fund virtual gala. "Make sure you're both looking in the same direction, basically. You're not clones of each other, but you have similar or closest similar belief systems and, you know, pleasant personalities.

She continued, "Because we all have strengths, strengths and weaknesses, and we want to support one another. But I think also recognizing that we are each individuals, we have our individual dreams and desires and hopes and ways of doing things."

April 21, 2021: Angela Bassett talks about raising twins with Courtney B. Vance

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Bassett explained her and Vance's different roles when it comes to disciplining their kids.

"He is usually pretty calm but he is consistent," the star said of Vance. "For instance, right now he's 2,500 miles or so away in Chicago and he can still get them to hop to it."

Bassett shared her softer approach. "Meanwhile, I'm 25 feet away and I either have to guilt trip them or pull things away or just leave the room," she told Corden. "Just throw my hands up and go to my own corner and try to think of some other way to get them to do what they know they need to do."

Bassett later described herself as a "good cop." She joked, "I tell them, 'I am your good time, so you don't wanna mess with me.' "

May 24, 2021: Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance announce limited series about the Tulsa Race Massacre

To commemorate the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre's centenary, the couple's company Bassett Vance Productions announced a partnership with MTV for a limited-series drama based on the event, per Variety.

"Angela and I have always had a deep appreciation for history, especially when it comes to stories that are rooted in the Black community," Vance told Variety. "We look forward to working on this series with MTV Entertainment Studios that will explore an important slice of American history as we look to reflect on events that changed the lives of countless Black families in Tulsa, Oklahoma, one hundred years ago."

He continued, "We are excited to work with [playwright] Nathan [Davis] because his vision directly aligns with the story that Angela and I want to tell. Although the series will revisit the Black pain and tragedy that took place on May 31 and June 1, 1921, it will also importantly introduce to many the stories of the extraordinary, entrepreneurial people who built Black Wall Street and all that this community accomplished."

April 4, 2022: Courtney B. Vance recalls protecting Angela Bassett during a difficult fan encounter

Tommaso Boddi/Getty

In an interview with Power 105.1 FM's The Breakfast Club, Vance recounted a time when a fan behaved inappropriately toward Bassett as they were leaving the airport.

"[The fan] wanted an autograph. I said, 'It's not appropriate right now. Please give us our [privacy]. If you recognize us, then [others] will, and it'll be on,' " Vance said.

The fan then "cussed [Angela] out" and "tried to provoke her," but Vance encouraged his wife to turn the other cheek.

"I said, 'Angie, just keep walking, baby. Just keep walking. We're going to our car. Just keep walking,' " he recalled. "Sometimes you have to step up and say, 'Don't you dare,' and sometimes you just gotta walk away."

Vance later joked, "What we don't wanna see is Angela Bassett pimp-slapping ... You ain't getting that out of us. We're not going down like that."

October 26, 2022: Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance attend Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Vance was on hand to support his wife at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the Dolby Theatre in L.A. The film's release was especially sentimental as it marked the first film of the Black Panther series since the death of its star, Chadwick Boseman.

Bassett wore a vibrant, purple peplum dress, while Vance sported a tux as the couple posed for photos on the red carpet.