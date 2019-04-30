Angela Bassett Is ‘Very Proud’ of Costar Felicity Huffman's Guilty Plea: It’s 'What a Woman Does’

Angela Bassett is proud of costar Felicity Huffman for taking responsibility for her part in the college admissions scandal.

The actress spoke to PEOPLE at Chanel’s 14th Annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner, where she opened up about Huffman’s involvement in the scandal. The two starred together in the Netflix movie Otherhood, which was pulled from its April 26 release after Huffman announced her intention to plead guilty.

“No, I haven’t reached out to her. She hasn’t reached out to me,” Bassett told PEOPLE. “She’s a little busy, but you know we worked together. We had a wonderful time together. I wish the best for her and I was very proud of her. How she handled herself recently to take ownership of her actions. That’s what a woman does.”

Otherhood stars Huffman, 56, and Bassett, 60, alongside Patricia Arquette, 51. It follows three suburban moms who struggle with feeling unloved by their sons and travel to New York City to see them.

No new release date has been announced by Netflix, though Bassett told PEOPLE “it’s coming.”

RELATED: Felicity Huffman’s Netflix Film Delayed After She Pleads Guilty in College Admissions Case

Image zoom Felicity Huffman, Patricia Arquette and Angela Bassett filming Otherhood in June 2018 Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

Huffman announced her intention to plead guilty along with 13 other defendants in the charges against them involving the high-profile college admissions cheating scandal.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Huffman took responsibility for her actions.

“I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney’s Office,” she wrote. “I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions. “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community,” she continued. “I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly. WATCH: Why William H. Macy, Felicity Huffman’s Husband, Was Not Charged in College Cheating Scandal

Huffman is also starring in Netflix’s mini-series When They See Us, directed by Ava DuVernay, which follows the story of the Central Park Five — a group of five young African American men who were accused of a rape they did not commit. When They See Us is still scheduled for its original release on May 31.

On March 12, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts announced that it had charged 50 people, including Huffman and Loughlin, in the cheating scandal. The two actresses, along with coaches, admissions counselors, parents, and Laughlin’s husband, fashion designer J. Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted on charges of falsifying SAT scores and lying about their athletic skills, among other alleged crimes.