Ang Lee Casts Son Mason as Bruce Lee in 'Longtime Passion Project' About Legendary Martial Artist

Ang Lee's son Mason Lee has reportedly been training to portray Bruce Lee for the last three years

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 30, 2022 03:53 PM
Bruce Lee, Mason Lee
Photo: Getty; Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Ang Lee is taking on the life of legendary martial artist Bruce Lee for his next project, and it's going to be a family affair.

On Wednesday, Deadline reported that the Oscar-winning director has signed on to direct a biopic titled Bruce Lee, centered around the actor and martial artist — whom Ang, 68, has no relation to — that will star Ang's son, actor Mason Lee, in the titular role.

Screenwriter Dan Futterman (2005's Capote) is currently writing a screenplay for the movie that has been written and re-written multiple times, according to Deadline.

Ang, who won an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film at the 73rd Oscars in 2001 for the martial arts action movie Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, has been "working quietly" on the project for years now, according to the outlet.

In a statement obtained by Deadline Wednesday, Ang described Chinese-American Bruce Lee, who died in 1973 at 32, as a "bridge between East and West who introduced Chinese Kung Fu to the world."

'Enter The Dragon', 1973
Warner Brothers/Getty

"Accepted as neither fully American nor fully Chinese, Bruce Lee was a bridge between East and West who introduced Chinese Kung Fu to the world, a scientist of combat and an iconic performing artist who revolutionized both the martial arts and action cinema," Ang told the outlet of Bruce Lee's legacy in a statement.

"I feel compelled to tell the story of this brilliant, unique human being who yearned for belonging, possessed tremendous power in a 135-pound-frame, and who, through tireless hard work, made impossible dreams into reality," the director added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mason Lee most recently appeared in this year's Taiwanese drama Reclaim and previously had a role in 2011's The Hangover Part II.

Ang Lee (C) with wife Jane Lin (L) and son Mason Lee (R) attend the Paramount Pictures "Gemini Man" Taipei Premiere at Miramar Da-Zhi Cinema on October 21, 2019 in Taipei, Taiwan.
Ashley Pon/Getty

According to Deadline, 32-year-old Mason has been in Asia training to portray the legendary martial arts figure for the last three years.

In a statement obtained by the outlet Wednesday, Sony's 3000 Pictures executive Elizabeth Gabler described the upcoming film as "a longtime passion project for Ang and a deeply emotional story depicting the triumphs and conflicts of one of the foremost real-life action heroes of our time."

"All of us at Sony and 3000 Pictures are proud to help Ang and his filmmaking team create what we believe will be an extraordinary theatrical event," Gabler added.

Ang Lee at the party for the premiere of "The Good House" held at Darling on September 28, 2022 in New York City.
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty

Bruce Lee was notably portrayed onscreen recently by actor Mike Moh in Quentin Tarantino's 2019 movie Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood for one scene that Bruce's daughter, Shannon Lee, criticized as a "caricature" of the real-life man.

"He comes across as an arrogant a–hole who was full of hot air," Shannon, an actress and martial artist herself, told The Wrap in 2019. "And not someone who had to fight triple as hard as any of those people did to accomplish what was naturally given to so many others."

Related Articles
UNIVERSAL PICTURES ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE SNOOP DOGG BIOPIC
'Definitive' Snoop Dogg Biopic Movie in the Works — Will Be Told 'in His Own Words'
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Launch Production Company: 'Collaboration Is What Drives Success'
Jessica Chastain attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jessica Chastain to Make Broadway Return in 'A Doll's House' Adaptation: 'Over the Moon'
a christmas story
See What Peter Billingsley, Melinda Dillon and the Cast of A Christmas Story Are Up to Now
Darren Le Gallo and Amy Adams arrive to Los Angeles premiere of HBO limited series "Sharp Objects" held at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on June 26, 2018 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Amy Adams's Husband? All About Darren Le Gallo
Anne Hathaway Halle Berry Zoe Kravtiz Catwoman
Actresses Who Have Played Catwoman Through the Years
Kate Winslet attends the L'Oréal Paris Lights on Women Award dinner at Hotel Martinez on May 27, 2022 in Cannes, France.
Kate Winslet 'Fine,' Rep Says, After Fall in Croatia While on Set of New Movie
Zac Efron's new wrestling movie The Iron Claw
Wrestler Kevin Von Erich Reacts to Zac Efron's 'Iron Claw' Portrayal of Him: 'He Looks Really Good'
https://www.tiktok.com/@iamlesliegrace/video/7146999456255249706?is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7146999456255249706&refer=embed&referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fvariety.com%2F&referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fvariety.com%2F2022%2Ffilm%2Fnews%2Fbatgirl-leslie-grace-behind-the-scenes-footage-1235382964%2F&referer_video_id=7146999456255249706. Tiktok/ Iamlesliegrace Leslie Grace
Leslie Grace Shares Behind-the-Scenes Footage from Canceled 'Batgirl' Film: 'I Couldn't Resist'
Oprah, Sidney Poitier, Cher
Oprah Winfrey and Cher Remember Their Friend Sidney Poitier at Premiere of Apple TV+ Doc
James Dean, Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Played James Dean in '90s Biopic but Looked 'Too Young' in Screen Test
Taiwan actor Jimmy Wang Yu
Jimmy Wang Yu, Martial Arts Legend and' One-Armed Swordsman' Star, Dead at 79
Leslie Grace attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Leslie Grace Reacts to 'Batgirl' Film Being Canceled: 'Thank You for the Love and Belief'
"Hysteria" New York Special Screening
Angela Lansbury, Screen and Broadway Icon, Dead at 96
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves on His 'Love' for His Asian Background, the 'Respectful' Way 'Matrix' Includes Culture
Johnny Depp, Al Pacino
Johnny Depp to Direct Movie Produced by Al Pacino About Artist Amedeo Modigliani: 'Incredibly Honored'