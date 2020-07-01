Andy Samberg Shows Off His Adorable Dance Moves in a Scene from His New Rom-Com Palm Springs

Andy Samberg gets his groove on in his new comedy Palm Springs — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look!

In a hilarious scene from the wacky romantic comedy, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star dances at an outdoor wedding as his costar, Cristin Milioti, looks on bewildered but charmed. In the film, it marks the first time their characters meet, with Milioti playing Sarah, a bridesmaid at the California wedding who falls for the quirky charms of Samberg's character, Nyles.

Samberg's impressive moves were choreographed, he tells PEOPLE.

"The reason that was necessary, beyond style points, was that it's still very early on in the movie and there's a little bit of a shroud of mystery over who my character is and what exactly his place at this wedding is," Samberg, 41, says. "So in this moment, there's sort of a feeling of that maybe he knows everything that's going to happen before it does, and has been through this before. So we choreographed that sort of dancing towards Cristin's character, as such. And we had a couple rehearsals for it."

From that scene, the The Lonely Island-produced film morphs into a wild time loop comedy, in the vein of Groundhog Day, as Sarah and Nyles try to navigate their way through their never-ending first date.

Samberg tells PEOPLE he's a fan of romantic comedies but feels more "drawn towards the indie ones."

"I always liked them," he says of the genre. "I don't always turn them on but I have loved them in the past. I mean, obviously I love When Harry Met Sally and that kind of stuff.

"I think rom-coms can have that same comfort food energy for people, especially when they want to just be whisked away in something cozy and whimsical. And I think we sort of split the difference on Palm Springs between that and something else. But I definitely see the appeal and we definitely wanted it to feel that for people who do love rom-coms."

Max Barbakow’ film made history earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, where it sold to Neon and Hulu in a deal reportedly worth $22 million, becoming the most biggest Sundance sale ever, IndieWire reported.

The indie rom-com also stars J.K. Simmons, Peter Gallagher, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin and June Squibb.