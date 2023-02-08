Andy Samberg and Jean Smart to Play Exes in Sci-Fi Romantic Comedy '42.6 Years'

Andy Samberg will play a man who is cryogenically frozen for decades, waking up 42.6 years later to his now-much-older ex, played by Jean Smart

Published on February 8, 2023 12:59 PM
Andy Samberg attends the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California., Jean Smart attends the FYC red carpet of Bravo's "Dirty John" at Saban Media Center on May 02, 2019 in North Hollywood, California.
Andy Samberg; Jean Smart. Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty; Rachel Luna/Getty

Andy Samberg isn't done with the time-travel rom-com genre yet — and this time, Jean Smart is his leading lady.

The two are set to costar in an upcoming film titled 42.6 Years from Amazon Studios, according to multiple outlets including The Hollywood Reporter and Entertainment Weekly.

Samberg, 44, will play a man who is cryogenically frozen for decades in an effort to save his life, via an experimental procedure.

"When he wakes up 42.6 years later, physically unchanged thanks to being frozen, he finds himself alone in a future with no one to turn to but his ex-girlfriend (Smart, 71), who is now much older than him," THR reported.

Craig Gillespie (Cruella; I, Tonya) is set to direct from a script by The Menu's Seth Reiss, which itself is based on a story from Reiss and Samberg. Gillespie, 55, will also co-produce alongside Samberg and Ali Bell of Samberg's production banner Party Over Here.

Andy Samberg attends the 2014 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Santa Monica Beach on March 1, 2014 in Santa Monica, California., Jean Smart, jewelry detail, attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Rich Fury/Getty

Samberg previously starred alongside Cristin Milioti in the 2020 sci-fi rom-com Palm Springs, which finds their characters stuck in an endless time loop, repeating the same wedding over and over again. How I Met Your Mother alum Milioti, 37, played Samberg's "partner-in-time" as the pair navigate their way through a never-ending first date.

Samberg, who also co-produced Palm Springs, told PEOPLE in July 2020 that he jumped at the chance to put a new twist on the romantic-comedy genre.

"I think rom-coms can have that same comfort food energy for people, especially when they want to just be whisked away in something cozy and whimsical," he said. "And I think we sort of split the difference on Palm Springs between that and something else."

"But I definitely see the appeal, and we definitely wanted it to feel that for people who do love rom-coms," he added.

Meanwhile, Smart has nabbed two consecutive Emmy Awards for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, in 2021 and 2022, for her role as comedian Deborah Vance on HBO Max's Hacks.

RELATED: Hacks Star Hannah Einbinder Describes What It's Like to Work with Jean Smart

Her most recent film role was Elinor St. John in Damien Chazelle's Babylon, which is up for three awards at the upcoming Oscars.

While on the red carpet at the Golden Globes last month, Smart shared what it was like working with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie on Babylon, calling both of them "so lovely" and "incredible professionals" who are "so funny and sweet."

"I do remember the day after the Emmys before last," she recalled to Variety, "and we were shooting Babylon. And I was sitting in a chair just kind of waiting, and Brad came over, and he had watched the Emmys, so he knelt down next to my chair, and he took my hand and he congratulated me and gave me his condolences about losing my husband. He said, 'I had no idea you'd been going through that.' "

"He was incredibly kind. That's what makes him Brad Pitt," she added.

