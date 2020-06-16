The new romantic comedy will be available to stream on Hulu starting July 10

Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti Are Stuck in a Palm Springs Time Loop in Hilarious New Trailer

Enjoy a never-ending first date with Max Barbakow’s new romantic comedy Palm Springs.

The Lonely Island-produced film sold to Neon and Hulu in a historic deal reportedly worth $22 million at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, becoming the most expensive Sundance deal ever, IndieWire reported.

On Tuesday, the two companies released the first trailer for the film, which stars Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti as two guests at a Palm Springs wedding who get trapped in a hilarious infinite time loop.

In the trailer, Milioti, who plays a bridesmaid named Sarah, meets Samberg's character, Nyles, at a wedding in the California city.

Nyles catches Sarah's eye while giving what appears to be a best man speech. The pair start a fling, leaving the wedding to spend some time together when things begin to go terribly awry.

Suddenly, Sarah finds herself following Nyles into a mystical cave, despite his protests, and gets caught in the same infinite time loop as him.

"Guess you followed me," he tells her the next day when she confronts him about what is going on. "It's one of those infinite time loop situations that you might have heard about."

"The second you fall asleep it all just goes back right to the start," Samberg's character explains.

Throughout the rest of the film, the pair grapple with the meaning of life while stuck in the never-ending day and attempt to find a way out, with Milioti's character even driving them head-on into oncoming traffic.

"We just have to embrace the fact that nothing matters," Nyles tells Sarah.

The indie rom-com also stars J.K. Simmons, Peter Gallagher, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin and June Squibb.