Andy Garcia to Star in Cuban American Father of the Bride Remake: Report

Andy Garcia is getting ready for a family wedding of epic proportions.

The 64-year-old actor is set to star in and executive produce the upcoming Warner Bros. remake of Father of the Bride, which will follow the relationships within a Cuban American family, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Brad Pitt's production company, Plan B, is set to produce the film with Gaz Alazraki (Club de Cuervos) directing.

"I'm very excited to join The Father of the Bride, a beloved film that has brought so much joy to so many over the years and to represent my Cuban culture and heritage in this story," Garcia said in a statement obtained by THR. "I commend Warner Brothers for their foresight and celebrate this opportunity they have created."

Garcia is a veteran actor who has more than 100 acting credits to his name. He can be seen in the Ocean's franchise with George Clooney and Pitt, 57, as well as The Godfather: Part III, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Book Club.

This is the latest remake in the franchise, which first began with Spencer Tracey and Elizabeth Taylor's 1950 film of the same name.

Steve Martin and Diane Keaton later starred in the 1991 version. Both movies, including Garcia's upcoming iteration, focus on the father of a bride-to-be coming to terms with his daughter's impending nuptials.

The cast of Martin and Keaton's movie reunited in September for a sweet Netflix reunion special featuring the original cast members.

After a montage of memorable moments from the Nancy Meyers film and its 1995 sequel, the special showed the Banks family's home in 2020, with Keaton, 74, heard yelling for Martin's character, George.

"I'm just washing my hands!" shouted Martin, 75. "One more 'Happy Birthday' to go!"