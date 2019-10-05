Comedian Andy Dick Pleads Not Guilty After Allegedly Groping an Uber Driver

Image zoom Andy Dick

Andy Dick pleaded not guilty in court after being accused of groping an Uber driver last year, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney.

The comedian, 53, was arraigned in court on Friday for one misdemeanor count of sexual battery from an incident that allegedly took place on April 2018, according to a statement by the department.

Dick is facing up to 180 days in jail if convicted. His attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The Uber driver who accused Dick claimed the comedian had reached over and grabbed his genitals during a car ride using the rideshare service, according to TMZ.

Dick’s attorney Daniel Kapelovitz denied the allegations in a statement to the Los Angeles Times, saying the “allegations against Andy Dick are completely baseless.”

Comedian charged with sexual battery pleaded not guilty today. He is due back in court on 11/4. https://t.co/QpuRCMbQoR #LADAOffice — Los Angeles County District Attorney (@LADAOffice) October 4, 2019

“It was our understanding that the District Attorney realized that this case had no merit, and that is why the case was never filed,” Kapelovitz said. “Then, more than a year later, we learn from TMZ that there was an outstanding warrant based on a misdemeanor complaint that was filed just prior to the statute of limitations running out.”

He added, “If this case is not dismissed outright, we look forward to defending against these false accusations.”

Dick has previously faced accusations of sexual misconduct. In June 2018, he was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery and misdemeanor simple battery after he allegedly groped a woman passing him by on the streets of Los Angeles. He pleaded no contest and avoided jail time.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter in an Oct. 2017 article that the actor allegedly groped, kissed and licked people’s cheeks, as well as made sexual proposals, involving at least four people on the production of the independent feature Raising Buchanan.

THR also revealed that Dick had also been fired from the low-budget comedy Vampire Dad after similar accusations.

Dick responded to THR concerning the Raising Buchanan accusations, denying the groping accusations. However, he confirmed that he did lick people.

“I didn’t grope anybody. I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That’s my thing,” he claimed. “I licked Carrie Fisher at a roast. It’s me being funny. I’m not trying to sexually harass people. I didn’t grab anybody’s genitals.”

He also admitted to THR that he propositioned people on set.

“Of course I’m going to proposition people,” Dick said. “I’m single, depressed, lonely and trying to get a date. They can just say no, and they probably did and then I was done.”

The actor also said that the different sexual climate in his youth makes him unsure of what the appropriate behavior is now.

“I don’t know the difference between sexual harassment and trying to get a date,” the comedian said. “In the ’70s, all the girlfriends I got was by kissing and licking their cheek. I don’t know anymore. There were beautiful women and beautiful guys on the set. I flirt with them. I might kiss someone on the set and ask them to go to dinner. They are the ones that took it south.”

The actor has run into trouble in the past for similar incidents. In 2007, Dick was dragged off the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live by the host himself, after repeatedly touching Ivanka Trump — who appeared as a guest on the show the same night as Dick — live on the air.