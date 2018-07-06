Years before his arrest for alleged sexual battery and his public groping of Ivanka Trump on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Andy Dick grabbed Pamela Anderson’s breasts during her 2005 Comedy Central Roast.

In resurfaced footage of the incident, while pretending to be Anderson’s plastic surgeon, Dick, now 52, groped her breasts as he purported to show the audience how “well-engineered” they were.

“This is all standard procedure,” he said, before grabbing onto her breasts, which he continued to prod, touch and squeeze for the next minute. Anderson appeared shocked by Dick’s behavior, but also seemed to try and laugh it off.

“Oh baby, I’m so sorry,” fellow roast attendee Courtney Love could be heard saying during the clip, while reaching out to hold Anderson’s hand.

Dick later told the audience, “Don’t worry, she can’t feel any of this.”

Correcting him, Anderson replied, “I can so.”

During the roast, Dick also attempted to grope Love, now 53, who proceeded to slap him across the face. Dick also mimed performing oral sex on Anderson’s husband at the time, Tommy Lee.

Kimmel, now 50, was also present for the roast.

Footage was also recently resurfaced of Dick being dragged of Kimmel’s talk show in 2007 after groping the president’s daughter.

In the clip, Trump was greeted by Dick, with the comedian rubbing his hands on her legs. Trump, now 36, looked shocked, but attempted to laugh it off while slapping his hands and trying to remove them from her legs. Kimmel also attempted to help her, telling Dick, “Andy, don’t, please, don’t touch Ivanka.”

“Oh wait, did I say I was single? I thought I had a boyfriend,” Ivanka said as Kimmel rose from his seat to remove Dick’s hands.

“Andy, please don’t. Donald Trump will kill both of us,” Kimmel told the actor. Moments later, Dick was dragged off the stage by a security member and Kimmel.

Dick is now facing legal action after he reportedly groped a woman passing by him on the streets of Los Angeles.

He was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery and misdemeanor simple battery related to an April incident, the L.A. City Attorney confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday.

The charges come in relation to Dick allegedly squeezing the stranger’s butt twice and making lewd comments to her, TMZ reported.

Dick’s arraignment is set for July 18 at the Van Nuys Courthouse, according to the city attorney.

This isn’t the first time that Dick has been accused of inappropriate sexual behavior. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter in an October 2017 article that the actor groped, kissed and licked people’s cheeks, as well as made sexual proposals, involving at least four people on the production of the independent feature Raising Buchanan.

THR also revealed that Dick had also been fired from the low-budget comedy Vampire Dad after similar accusations.

Dick went on to deny the Raising Buchanan accusations to THR. However, although he denied the groping accusations, he confirmed that he did lick people.

“I didn’t grope anybody. I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That’s my thing,” he claimed. “I licked Carrie Fisher at a roast. It’s me being funny. I’m not trying to sexually harass people. I didn’t grab anybody’s genitals.”

He also admitted to THR that he propositioned people on set.

“Of course I’m going to proposition people,” Dick said. “I’m single, depressed, lonely and trying to get a date. They can just say no, and they probably did and then I was done.”