Andy Dick Charged with Sexual Battery for Allegedly Groping a Woman on L.A. Street

Andy Dick is facing legal action after he reportedly groped a woman passing by him on the streets of Los Angeles.

The controversial comedian, 52, was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery and misdemeanor simple battery related to an April incident, the L.A. City Attorney confirmed to PEOPLE.

The charges come in relation to Dick allegedly squeezing the stranger’s butt twice and making lewd comments to her, TMZ reports.

Dick’s arraignment is set for July 18 at the Van Nuys Courthouse, according to the city attorney.

This isn’t the first time that Dick has been accused of inappropriate sexual behavior. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter in an Oct. 2017 article that the actor groped, kissed and licked people’s cheeks, as well as made sexual proposals, involving at least four people on the production of the independent feature Raising Buchanan.

THR also revealed that Dick had also been fired from the low-budget comedy Vampire Dad after similar accusations.

Andy Dick Greg Doherty/Getty

Dick responded to THR concerning the Raising Buchanan accusations, denying the groping accusations. However, he confirmed that he did lick people.

“I didn’t grope anybody. I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That’s my thing,” he claimed. “I licked Carrie Fisher at a roast. It’s me being funny. I’m not trying to sexually harass people. I didn’t grab anybody’s genitals.”

He also admitted to THR that he propositioned people on set.

“Of course I’m going to proposition people,” Dick said. “I’m single, depressed, lonely and trying to get a date. They can just say no, and they probably did and then I was done.”

The actor also said that the different sexual climate in his youth makes him unsure of what the appropriate behavior is now.

“I don’t know the difference between sexual harassment and trying to get a date,” the comedian said. “In the ’70s, all the girlfriends I got was by kissing and licking their cheek. I don’t know anymore. There were beautiful women and beautiful guys on the set. I flirt with them. I might kiss someone on the set and ask them to go to dinner. They are the ones that took it south.”

Dick added that he believes he angered his colleagues on the project by bringing up disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, with whom he made two films. “They were so incensed by what I was saying,” he said. “People are so sensitive.”

The actor has run into trouble in the past for similar incidents. In 2007, Dick was dragged off the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live by the host himself, after repeatedly touching Ivanka Trump — who appeared as a guest on the show the same night as Dick — live on the air.