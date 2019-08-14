Comedian Andy Dick Says He Was Attacked Outside New Orleans Club: 'We Thought He Was Dead'

Image zoom Andy Dick Greg Doherty/Getty

Comedian Andy Dick was hospitalized this weekend after being attacked outside a New Orleans club, multiple outlets report.

Dick, 53, wrapped a performance at the French Quarter’s One Eyed Jacks on Friday when he and musician Paris Dylan exited the club after posing for photos with fans, Dylan told Nola.com.

As the NewsRadio star made his way into an Uber, Dylan told the outlet that Dick was “sucker punched” by an unknown assailant, and fell to the ground, hitting his head on the pavement.

Dick said he was “knocked out 100 percent for 15 minutes,” and was rushed to the hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU and observed for a “possible brain bleed.”

A spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department confirms to PEOPLE that David Hale was arrested in connection with the incident Monday morning thanks in part to a tip submitted to Crimestoppers.

Hale, 46, was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for second degree battery and simple battery.

Video of the incident obtained by local NBC affiliate WDSU shows Dick falling after he’s punched from the side by a man in dark-colored clothing. The man then stops to pick up a bottle off the sidewalk and slowly walks away.

“When Andy got knocked out, he was out for 15 minutes on the ground. We thought he was dead,” Robert Couvillion, Dick’s booking agent, told Fox affiliate WVUE. “Then, when he did get up, he thought he was in LA. He was unresponsive, his eyes were swimming in his head and it was really bad. Extremely scary, we were in fear for his life.”

RELATED VIDEO: Andy Dick Responds to Firing From Movie Over Sexual Harassment Claims: ‘I Might Have Licked Them. That’s My Thing’

Couvillion said Dick has since been released from the hospital and is now back in Los Angeles.

He added that he was “stumped” and “flabbergasted” by the attack, as Dick, who is known for his eccentric comedy and legal troubles, had been “on his best behavior” during Friday night’s performance.

RELATED: Andy Dick Dragged Off Jimmy Kimmel’s Show for Groping Ivanka Trump in Newly Resurfaced Video

The police spokesman confirms that the incident occurred around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday and that a complaint was filed Monday afternoon.

Lt. Jonathan Fourcade, spokesperson for the city’s Emergency Medical Services, told PEOPLE that a male was transported to the hospital via ambulance from the address of One Eyed Jacks, though he was unable to confirm the patient was Dick.

A representative for Dick did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.