Andy Cohen Gifts 200 Tickets to Broadway's The Inheritance for LGBTQ Locals on World AIDS Day

Andy Cohen is giving thanks this Thanksgiving weekend in a big way.

PEOPLE can exclusively report the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host, 51, has purchased a generous gift for constituents of New York City’s LGBTQ Center this World AIDS Day (Dec. 1): a whopping 200 tickets to both performances of Broadway’s new play, The Inheritance.

Since 1983, The Center has been a home and resource hub for the LGBTQ community, helping to celebrate, foster, and support members while also advocating for justice and opportunity.

Cohen says he was inspired to make his donation after seeing Matthew Lopez’ two-part drama.

“The Inheritance moved me profoundly and I’m grateful to be able to share the experience with a younger generation of the LGBTQ community,” Cohen explains. “This is a story that needs to be passed on so we can all go forward.”

Earlier this month, The Inheritance opened on Broadway to critical acclaim.

A number of famous faces have attended the show since, including Cohen’s close friend Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Matt Bomer, Lena Waithe, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, and Kate McKinnon.

The touching (and surprisingly funny) drama — a loose re-envisioning of E. M. Forster’s masterpiece novel Howards End — follows the interlinked lives of three generations of gay men living in 21st-century Manhattan, decades after the AIDS crisis.

Discussions in the play circle around how the community works to define their futures while still honoring the struggles their community overcame in the past.

Before Broadway, the play opened in London, running last March at the Young Vic before transferring for a limited fall engagement on the West End. The play was later awarded with four 2019 Olivier Awards (the British equivalent of the Tonys), including best new play and best director for Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, The Crown).

London cast members Andrew Burnap, John Benjamin Hickey, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, and Olivier winner Kyle Soller have all reprised their roles for Broadway.

They are joined by a sea of new faces, including Jordan Barbour, Jonathan Burke, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Kyle Harris, Carson McCalley, and Arturo Luís Soria (among others).

Two-time Tony Award nominee Lois Smith also stars in the play.

The Inheritance is currently playing at New York City’s Ethel Barrymore Theatre.