Pretty in Pink Star Turned Director Andrew McCarthy Revisits the '80s with Memoir Brat

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the cover of Brat: An '80s Story, which will publish in May 2021

Andrew McCarthy, Pretty in Pink-heartthrob-turned-TV-director, is taking a look back at the '80s with his upcoming memoir Brat: An '80s Story.

"I’ve carried the brat pack around with me all these years," the star, 57, tells PEOPLE in a statement about the time he was part of Hollywood’s Brat Pack, a group of young stars that included Rob Lowe, Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, and Demi Moore. "I thought it was time I took a good look under that rock. What I found surprised me."

In his book, which will be released by Grand Central Publishing in May 2021, McCarthy explores that pivotal time in pop culture history and its impact on his own life. (See the exclusive cover reveal below.)

"The result is a revealing look at coming of age in a maelstrom, reckoning with conflicted ambition, innocence, addiction and masculinity," reads the book description. "New York City of the 1980’s is brought to vivid life in these pages; scoring loose joints in Washington Square Park and skipping school in favor of the dark revival houses of the Village where he fell in love with the movies that would change his life."

Brat also includes McCarthy's memories of his life-changing days in Hollywood with director John Hughes and other well-known celebrities. After McCarthy made a name for himself with films like St. Elmo’s Fire and Weekend at Bernie’s, he helped create iconic TV shows. He's directed more than 80 hours of television, including shows like Orange is the New Black, Grace & Frankie and The Blacklist. McCarthy has also honed his writing skills by serving as editor-at-large at National Geographic Traveler for 12 years and penning two New York Times bestsellers, a travel memoir The Longest Way Home and a YA novel Just Fly Away.

With Brat, McCarthy's created his most intimate writing yet.

"Andrew McCarthy was at the center of a significant cultural moment, one that’s made an indelible imprint on the hearts of so many of us who grew up in the eighties," said Suzanne O’Neill, VP and executive editor at Grand Central Publishing, in a press release. "But, in Brat, readers are going to be delighted to discover that Andrew is so much more than a member of the Brat Pack—he’s also a gifted writer who lays himself bare on every page of this book."