Andrew Marr Exits Final BBC Broadcast with Line from Anchorman Film: 'Stay Classy, San Diego'

"I had been wondering how to close this final show, but I can't do better than quoting my great mentor," Andrew Marr said on his eponymous series The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday

Andrew Marr has officially signed off from the BBC.

After more than two decades of working with the British broadcasting company, the 62-year-old journalist ended his final appearance on The Andrew Marr Show using a catchphrase from a comedy film to close out his remarks on Sunday.

"I have been so lucky and so privileged to share so many Sunday mornings with you," he began, later adding, "I had been wondering how to close this final show, but I can't do better than quoting my great mentor: 'You stay classy, San Diego.' "

The line is a clear nod to Will Ferrell's fictional Anchorman character, Ron Burgundy, who is a news reporter at a San Diego, California, television station.

According to The Guardian, Marr's final episode also featured a video that highlighted moments from his show over the years, including interviews he orchestrated with guests such as Prince Harry, Barack Obama, and Vladimir Putin.

Sophie Raworth is now scheduled to take over Marr's spot, the outlet reported. The series will be retitled Sunday Morning starting early next year.

Raworth, 53, will serve in the role as a search for a more permanent replacement occurs. Once a new host is found, the BBC plans to relaunch the program entirely.

Marr, who previously joined the BBC in May 2000, is planning to move to London-based media company, Global, per The Guardian. He said the new role will allow him a "new freedom" to do "fast-paced, very regular political journalism on LBC with no filter," the outlet noted.