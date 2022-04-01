Andrew Lloyd Webber Teases Fans on April Fools' Day with Song from 'New' Show Called Dogs

The Broadway legend parodied his own 1981 musical Cats and its 2019 film remake in an Instagram Reels video shared on April Fools' Day

April Fools, musical fans!

Andrew Lloyd Webber teased his followers Friday on April Fools' Day with an Instagram Reels video of himself performing a song parodying his 1981 musical Cats.

In the clip, the 74-year-old Broadway legend said he has "moved on" from the Cats movie, which hit the big screen in 2019, to a new show called Dogs.

He then performed what he described as the opening number for the pretend project with one of his dogs by his side.

"Dogs. I'm talking of dogs," Webber crooned. "Not kangaroos, not centipedes or frogs. I'm talking of dogs."

The second verse followed a similar pattern: "Dogs. I'm talking of dogs. Not buffalos, not zebras or warthogs. We're talking of dogs!"

In the caption, Webber asked his followers to "let me know what you and your dogs think" of his new song.

Webber has openly criticized the 2019 film adaptation of Cats since the film's premiere in December 2019. Nearly two years after the film's release, the composer called the movie "off-the-scale all wrong" during an interview with Variety.

It was so bad, in fact, Webber said he felt compelled to adopt a dog.

"There wasn't really any understanding of why the music ticked at all," he said during the October 2021 interview. "I saw it and I just thought, 'Oh, God, no.' It was the first time in my 70-odd years on this planet that I went out and bought a dog. So the one good thing to come out of it is my little Havanese puppy."

Webber also quipped about attempting to get permission from one airline to bring his dog aboard as an emotional support animal.

Andrew Lloyd Webber Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

"I wrote off and said I needed him with me at all times because I'm emotionally damaged and I must have this therapy dog," he told Variety. "The airline wrote back and said, 'Can you prove that you really need him?' And I said 'Yes, just see what Hollywood did to my musical Cats.' Then the approval came back with a note saying, 'No doctor's report required.' "