Who Will Taylor Swift Play in the Movie Adaptation of Cats? Andrew Lloyd Webber Gives a Clue

Taylor Swift will have a sultry role in the upcoming movie adaptation of Cats.

The musical’s writer, the legendary Andrew Lloyd Webber, gave Vulture a better idea of who the singer, 28, will play in her buzzed-about trip to the big screen.

“She’s going to play one or other of the ‘Macavity’ girls,” he said, though he’s “not sure yet” of which one. “Macavity the Mystery Cat” is one of the most sensual songs of the musical and certainly lives in Swift’s vocal range.

RELATED: Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson Reportedly Tapped to Star in Upcoming Movie Adaptation of Cats

“Well, basically, [director] Tom Hooper thought it was a really good idea, and of course, she loves cats,” Lloyd Webber, 70, said. “We’ll see. I mean, I haven’t met her, so I’m looking forward to meeting her and seeing her [at work].”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Swift is a known cat lover and is famous for posting pictures of her adorable pets Meredith and Olivia, which she named after Dr. Meredith Grey from Grey’s Anatomy and Detective Olivia Benson from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

The Grammy winner is part of a star-studded cast, including Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen and James Corden. The movie will be helmed by Tom Hooper, who directed the hit movie adaptation of Les Miserables in 2012.

RELATED VIDEO: Cat Cameos! Taylor Swift Asks Meredith and Olivia for Comment on Their Surprise ‘Deadpool 2’ Appearance

Filming will reportedly take place in the U.K. later this year. Swift has been spending more time in the European country since she began dating Joe Alwyn. The British actor and his family have been spotted at several shows in the States and in the U.K. since Swift kicked off her hit tour in May, and the two were seen on a pub date in London that month.

Swift’s previous film credits include Valentine’s Day and The Giver alongside Jeff Bridges.