Andrew Lloyd Webber Is Making Several of His Musicals Free to Watch on YouTube

Andrew Lloyd Webber is spreading joy to those staying at home.

The legendary composer is giving fans a chance to watch several of his successful musicals free on YouTube as several stay at home orders are effect around the U.S. and the world.

Webber, 72, announced the news in a video where he said the first musical to premiere on YouTube would be the 2000 version of Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat.

“I’m here to tell you that Universal have come up with the idea of a whole series called The Show Must Go On, which is about musicals going from stage to screen,” the impresario said in a video. “They’re going to show one of mine every Friday for the next few weeks, starting off with Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

The next musical to debut on the channel will be Jesus Christ Superstar, which airs April 10, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Also being shown in the series will be what Webber described as his “disaster musical,” By Jeeves.

Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat, which stars Donny Osmond, Maria Friedman, Richard Attenborough and Joan Collins, premieres today and will be available for a full 48 hours. The next Webber musical will then be made available next Friday.

Since the worldwide outbreak of the novel coronavirus hit the U.S., several states have issued stay at home orders to contain the spread of the disease.

In March, Broadway canceled all performances after New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced no gatherings of more than 500 people would be allowed.