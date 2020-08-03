Andrew Lloyd Webber Slams Movie Adaptation of His Musical Cats: 'Whole Thing Was Ridiculous'

The Tony winner co-wrote a brand-new song with Taylor Swift for the movie version, which debuted in December

Andrew Lloyd Webber feels the big screen adaptation of his musical Cats was far from purr-fect.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The problem with the film," said Webber, "was that Tom Hooper decided that he didn’t want anybody involved in it who was involved in the original show. The whole thing was ridiculous."

Webber is listed as an executive producer on the film, and the Tony winner teamed up with Swift, 30, to pen a brand-new new song for the movie, titled "Beautiful Ghost." The emotional tune was performed by Francesca Hayward’s character Victoria.

Image zoom Andrew Lloyd Webber Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Webber explained in a behind-the-scenes featurette that he felt the original song needed to be included in the remake after his first read-through of the script.

“When I first read the screenplay — and the film is seen through Victoria’s eyes — the first thing I said was: ‘We have to have a song for Victoria. It’s an incredibly important central part of the whole film,’” he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Hooper, 47, won an Academy Award in 2010 for directing The King's Speech, which also won Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best Actor. In November, ahead of Cats' debut, the filmmaker told Empire magazine that the online criticism of the movie’s initial trailer and its visual effects was “entertaining.”

“I was just so fascinated because I didn’t think it was controversial at all,” said Hooper at the time. “So it was quite entertaining. Cats was apparently the number-one trending topic in the world, for a good few hours at least.”

RELATED VIDEO: Cats Director Tom Hooper on Bringing Artists Into 'New Disciplines' and What He is Most Proud Of

The director also pointed out that the movie had “only finished shooting in March,” when the first trailer was released in July and many of the visual effects have since been updated.