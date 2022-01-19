Andrew Garfield Would 'Love to Continue Working with' Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland on Spider-Man

Of returning to his Spider-Man role again, "it would have to be something very unique, very special and serving to an audience" Andrew Garfield says

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Marvel's latest Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Andrew Garfield is totally on board to team up with his fellow Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland again in the future.

The 38-year-old actor reprises his role as The Amazing Spider-Man's Peter Parker for a multiverse plotline in Spider-Man: No Way Home, alongside OG Spider-Man Maguire, 46, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current webslinger Holland, 25.

On the most recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Garfield says he "would love to continue working with Tobey and with Tom," after the trio heroically (and, at times, hilariously) banded together in No Way Home to bring harmony to the multiverse.

"That kind of three-brother dynamic is so juicy," Garfield added.

Andrew Garfield; Tom Holland Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland | Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

He also touched on potentially donning the Spidey suit once more — but the conditions would have to be just right, Garfield said.

"I am definitely open to that," said the Tick, Tick ... Boom! actor. "It would have to be something very unique, very special and serving to an audience and in service of the character."

"There's something playful and unique and odd and unexpected to be done. I'm not sure what is but if we can figure it out it would be so much fun," Garfield added.

One of the things that "sold" Garfield on appearing in No Way Home? His character's opportunity to save MJ (Zendaya), the love interest of Holland's Peter Parker, as she falls in the final act of the new film.

MJ's falling scene intentionally mirrors the one from the climax of 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, in which Peter's girlfriend Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) falls to her death off a bridge when Spider-Man can't get to her. In the new film, however, Garfield's Spider-Man is able to save MJ in time.

The moment when Garfield's Spider-Man sets Zendaya's MJ safely down on her feet is arguably the most emotional beat in No Way Home, with the hero choking back tears at the memory of his lost love.

"Making sure that [Holland's Spider-Man] didn't have the same fate, there's something cosmically beautiful about that," Garfield said in an interview with Variety published earlier this month. "It meant getting a second chance at saving Gwen."