Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone dated for four years after meeting on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield Says Playing Spider-Man Was 'Beautiful' Because He 'Got to Meet' Ex Emma Stone

Looking back at his time as Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield can only think of the "beautiful" moments.

The 38-year-old actor played the superhero in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, where he met and fell in love with ex-girlfriend Emma Stone.

While Garfield was briefly disillusioned with the world of major blockbusters after his stint, he now sees the experience differently.

"It was only beautiful," he told Variety in a new interview. "I got to meet Emma [Stone] and work with her and Sally Field."

Garfield, who is next starring in the Netflix movie musical Tick, Tick … Boom!, also talked about having "karma" with Amy Pascal, the then-head of Sony Pictures, who he called "a mother figure."

"We would fight, but ultimately, we loved each other on a deep level," he said. "We tried to meet as much in the middle as we could in terms of why I wanted to do this role, and what her needs were as the head of the studio."

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Credit: Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

Garfield and Stone dated for four years after meeting on the set of the superhero film before breaking up in 2015. They've remained friendly in the years since, with Garfield even giving her a standing ovation when she won her first Golden Globe Award in 2017.

"I'm her biggest fan as an artist. I'm constantly inspired by her work. I'm constantly inspired by how she handles and holds herself," Garfield said on Vanity Fair's Little Gold Men podcast a few days after the awards show. "So, for me it's been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress she is."

"We care about each other so much, and that's a given, that's kind of this unconditional thing," Garfield continued on Vanity Fair's podcast. "There's so much love between us and so much respect … It's also been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other."