Andrew Garfield Geeks Out Over Surprise Message from Cobra Kai Cast: 'Feels Like Christmas!'

"That was one of the best moments of my life," Andrew Garfield said about the special message

Andrew Garfield is starstruck by the Cobra Kai cast.

After mentioning that he binge-watched the Karate Kid sequel series and became a big fan, Netflix arranged a number of special messages from the cast members to thank Garfield for his support. Garfield, who stars in the streaming service's new musical Tick, Tick... Boom!, was excitedly shocked to hear from the actors.

"Come on! Oh my God. No, I can't handle it!" he said in the video, laughing. "You didn't prepare me. I was like, 'What are we doing?' and then you do that, and you have William Zabka and Ralph Macchio and I'm like, 'Oh no, they know I exist!' "

"It's Christmas. It feels like Christmas in my body. My body feels like Christmas! Forget season 4 — that's gonna keep me going for years," added Garfield. "Thank you. I'm very, very moved and touched by that. Gosh. Life can be okay sometimes. Life can be really nice."

"That was one of the best moments of my life!" he said. "I wish it wasn't true, but it is."

Andrew Garfield Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Among the cast members in the surprise video were Macchio, 60, and Zabka, 56, plus Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand and Peyton List.

"Prepare yourselves, because season 4 is our biggest one yet," writers and executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg told PEOPLE earlier this month. "With new alliances, new students, new conflicts and the return of a legendary franchise character, it's anyone's game. Strap in for a wild ride on the way to the 51st Annual All Valley Tournament!"