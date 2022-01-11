While Andrew Garfield was "desperate" for the title role in Prince Caspian, "in retrospect, [he's] not unhappy with the decision" to cast Ben Barnes

Andrew Garfield Was Told He Wasn't 'Handsome Enough' for Narnia Role That Went to Ben Barnes

It's hard to imagine anyone considering Andrew Garfield not "handsome enough" for a role, but according to him, it has happened.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight to tout his Desert Palm Achievement award for his performance as Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick ... Boom!, the 38-year-old actor recalled losing out on the title role in 2008's The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, chalking it up to his looks.

"I think it was down to me and [Ben Barnes], and I remember I was obsessed. I was like, 'Why not me?' " Garfield said in the chat, held as he was honored by the Palm Springs International Film Awards.

According to Insider, Garfield said his agent "eventually just broke under my incessant nagging and she was like, 'It's because they don't think you're handsome enough, Andrew.' "

Ben Barnes The Chronicles Of Narnia - Prince Caspian Ben Barnes in The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008) | Credit: Walt Disney Pictures/Walden Media/Kobal/Shutterstock

"I remember I was so desperate," said Garfield. "I thought, 'This could be it, this could be it.' And that handsome, brilliant actor Ben Barnes ended up getting the role."

The Oscar nominee has nothing but praise to heap upon Shadow and Bone and Westworld star Barnes, 40.

"In retrospect, I'm not unhappy with the decision, and I think he did a beautiful job," Garfield said.

These days, Garfield's career is anything but lacking. The actor is enjoying a resurgence of his web-slinging popularity amid the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and recently took home the best actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy Golden Globe for his role in Tick, Tick ... Boom!

