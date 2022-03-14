Andrew Garfield — a Proud Cobra Kai Superfan — Meets Ralph Macchio at Critics Choice Awards

Andrew Garfield previously got a special message from the Cobra Kai cast, calling it "one of the best moments of my life"

Spider-Man meets the Karate Kid!

At the 2022 Critics Choice Awards, held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, Andrew Garfield — who has previously expressed his adoration for the Netflix series Cobra Kai — met star Ralph Macchio, smiling together for a sweet moment.

Garfield, 38, was nominated for best actor for Netflix's musical Tick, Tick… Boom!, and over at the 2nd annual Critics Choice Super Awards (with winners announced on March 17), Cobra Kai is nominated for best action series and best actor in an action series for Macchio and William Zabka.

Macchio, 60, and Zabka, 56, both reprise their Karate Kid roles for the sequel series. The first film in the franchise came out in 1984, followed by a second in 1986 and third in 1989.

In November, Garfield got a special surprise from the Cobra Kai cast via video, in which he had a visceral reaction to the message.

"Come on! Oh my God. No, I can't handle it!" he said in the video, laughing. "You didn't prepare me. I was like, 'What are we doing?' and then you do that, and you have William Zabka and Ralph Macchio and I'm like, 'Oh no, they know I exist!' "

"It's Christmas. It feels like Christmas in my body. My body feels like Christmas! Forget season 4 — that's gonna keep me going for years," added Garfield. "Thank you. I'm very, very moved and touched by that. Gosh. Life can be okay sometimes. Life can be really nice."