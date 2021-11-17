Andrew Garfield Holds Hands with Mystery Woman During New York City Stroll

Andrew Garfield made a recent rare public outing with a mystery woman.

The Tick, Tick... Boom! actor, 38, and the woman were photographed holding hands in New York City on Tuesday as they crossed a street together. Garfield wore a blue coat and baseball cap, while she appeared in jeans and a yellow sweater.

Later on in the night, the woman was again spotted with Garfield as the actor went to a taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote his new Lin-Manuel Miranda movie, according to additional photos published by the Daily Mail.

Garfield last sparked dating rumors in 2019 after being seen by a fan with actress Aisling Bea at a Hamilton show in West London. Those relationship rumors came after Garfield's split from singer Rita Ora. He also famously dated his Amazing Spider-Man costar Emma Stone, though the pair ended their four-year on-off relationship in 2015.

Garfield spoke about his views on love during a Q&A with IMDb while promoting his film Under the Silver Lake in April 2019. When a fan asked if he believed in love at first sight, he said, "Yes, I do believe in love at first sight but I also believe that you would love absolutely anybody if you knew their story."

The star also opened up about how he views relationships: "I believe that the modern notion of romantic love is seriously misguided and it creates a lot of problems in our modern world."

"I believe that we need to reevaluate this idea that we have of the nuclear family, this idea that we have of two-point-four children, this idea we have that it's Adam and Eve and not Adam and Steve," Garfield continued at the time. ... I believe it's possible for all of us to be in love all the time with ourselves and everyone around us."

The Angels in America actor spoke about his sexuality in an interview with OUT magazine in February 2018.

"Up until this point, I've only been sexually attracted to women," he shared at the time. "My stance toward life, though, is that I always try to surrender to the mystery of not being in charge. I think most people — we're intrinsically trying to control our experience here and manage it and put walls around what we are and who we are."

He added, "I want to know as much of the garden as possible before I pass — I have an openness to any impulses that may arise within me at any time."