Andrew Garfield Holds Hands with Girlfriend Alyssa Miller as They Laugh After a Tennis Match

The actor was photographed with the model on Sunday after a tennis match in Malibu
By Alexia Fernández February 14, 2022 03:34 PM
Credit: BACKGRID

Andrew Garfield and his girlfriend Alyssa Miller had a friendly tennis match on Sunday.

The actor, 38, was photographed with Miller, 32, over the weekend in Malibu with both dressed for a tennis match.

The couple held hands as they shared a laugh together.

In November, Garfield and Miller, a model, were photographed holding hands in New York City as they crossed a street together. Garfield wore a blue coat and baseball cap, while Miller appeared in jeans and a yellow sweater.

Later that night, Miller was again spotted with Garfield as the actor went to a taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote his new Lin-Manuel Miranda movie Tick, Tick… BOOM!, according to additional photos published by the Daily Mail.

Garfield received an Oscar nomination earlier this month for his performance in the Netflix film. 

Miller, a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, was previously linked to Jake Gyllenhaal. They split in 2014.

Garfield spoke about his views on love during a Q&A with IMDb while promoting his film Under the Silver Lake in April 2019. When a fan asked if he believed in love at first sight, he said, "Yes, I do believe in love at first sight but I also believe that you would love absolutely anybody if you knew their story."

The star also opened up about how he views relationships: "I believe that the modern notion of romantic love is seriously misguided and it creates a lot of problems in our modern world."

"I believe that we need to reevaluate this idea that we have of the nuclear family, this idea that we have of two-point-four children, this idea we have that it's Adam and Eve and not Adam and Steve," Garfield continued at the time. "... I believe it's possible for all of us to be in love all the time with ourselves and everyone around us."

