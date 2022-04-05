Andrew Garfield's Girlfriend Alyssa Miller Dismisses Breakup Rumors as 'Gossip': 'Love You AG'
Alyssa Miller is shooting down "gossip" about her relationship with Andrew Garfield.
The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model shared a selfie of the pair on Instagram Monday, showing them putting on funny faces for the camera.
"If you must gossip at least use a cute photo," wrote Miller, 32, seemingly in reference to reports that she and Garfield, 38, had split, after she wasn't photographed with him at the 2022 Academy Awards.
"Lol love you AG 🦋," she concluded.
Miller has been linked to Garfield since last fall, but before Monday, he hadn't appeared on her mainly work-focused Instagram account (and he himself lacks social media), so their first true appearance as a couple was in February.
Garfield and Miller first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted holding hands in New York City in November 2021. Miller was photographed beside Garfield as he was leaving a taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote his film Tick, Tick... Boom!.
The model and actor were spotted leaving a tennis match played the day before Valentine's Day in Malibu on Feb. 13. Garfield and Miller, decked out in tennis gear and with a bag of rackets slung over her shoulder, held hands and laughed together.
After months of under-the-radar dating, Garfield and Miller attended the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards together on Feb. 28.
Marking the couple's first official public appearance, the outstanding lead actor in a motion picture nominee and his girlfriend displayed undeniable chemistry.
The two donned similar outfits as they stepped out for the glamorous night. Garfield buttoned up in an all-black look, finished with a pinstripe blazer. Miller mirrored his getup with a black boyfriend blazer, matching pants, and a ruffled top underneath.