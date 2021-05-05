Andrew Garfield Describes Streaking Down Hollywood Boulevard for New Film: 'Life Is Short'

"If I get an opportunity to streak down Hollywood Boulevard without getting arrested, I'm gonna take it," Andrew Garfield said of his role in the new movie, Mainstream

Andrew Garfield bared it all for his latest film role.

While appearing virtually on The Tonight Show Tuesday, the 37-year-old actor opened up to host Jimmy Fallon about going nude and streaking down Hollywood Boulevard for his soon-to-be-released movie, Mainstream.

When asked by Fallon, 46, what streaking down the world-famous street during the daytime was like, Garfield explained that it was an experience he felt he had to take.

"Dude, I don't know, man. It's like, life's short," he said. "If this year has taught us anything, it's that life is short, and if I get an opportunity to streak down Hollywood Boulevard without getting arrested, I'm gonna take it."

"It's kind of that simple," the star added.

Mainstream, a satirical drama about internet fame, vloggers and influencers, is the latest from director Gia Coppola following her 2013 directorial debut with Palo Alto.

The Social Network star plays Link, an elusive yet charismatic nobody who skyrockets to social media celebrity status overnight with Stranger Things' Maya Hawke costarring as the determined Frankie, who believes Link is the key to internet success. Nat Wolff and Jason Schwartzman also star in the film.

Coppola previously spoke with Deadline about drawing inspiration for the film from Elia Kazan's 1957 drama, A Face In The Crowd. The film follows an Arkansas drifter who is forever changed by celebrity and power after becoming an overnight media sensation.

"I connected with it from a female point of view like losing your instincts and morals and getting overshadowed because you want to be loved and to love…" the director explained. "Then you put that with someone and the dangers that can come along with that."