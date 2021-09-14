Andrew Garfield Denies Spider-Man: No Way Home Cameo Rumors: 'It's a PhotoShop'

Andrew Garfield said he isn't appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, insisting the image of him on set with Tobey Maguire is fake

Andrew Garfield says his Spidey senses aren't tingling.

While appearing virtually on The Tonight Show Monday, the 38-year-old actor shut down rumors of a cameo in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home after a photo appearing to show him and fellow, former Spider-Man Tobey Maguire allegedly on set of the new movie circulated online.

"There's a photo going around on the internet of you and Toby Maguire on the set of Spider-Man — yeah, the new Spider-Man movie — and I was like, 'Wow,' " host Jimmy Fallon began.

"I'm not sure about that," Garfield interjected.

Fallon, 46, insisted, "We are. We're pretty sure about it. So we know what's up. Do you know what's up?"

Both men dissolved into laughter before the host exclaimed, "What I'm telling you is, you're in the new Spider-Man: Now Way Home. Congratulations!"

Garfield, looking shocked, joked "Wait, what?" to which Fallon replied, "Yeah, congratulations. You're gonna be in it, yeah. That's exciting, right?"

The Eyes of Tammy Faye star said he "had no idea" about his appearance in the upcoming Marvel movie, and teased he hadn't seen the viral image. Asking Fallon to show it to him in order to determine "whether it's a real thing," the comedian said it had been "erased off the internet" and Garfield finally came clean.

"I've heard about it. And I did see it," he admitted. "It's a PhotoShop … I'm trying to manage expectations."

Still, Garfield said he'd be open to a last-minute spot in the film, telling Fallon, "If they want to give me a call at this late stage in the game, I'm sitting here in my tracksuit."

The star, who played the titular superhero in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, went on to praise his successor Tom Holland in the hit franchise.

"I have [seen the trailer] and I'm excited, and I think that Tom Holland is just the perfect Peter Parker and Spider-Man so I'm just super stoked," he said.

"And I get to just be a fan again, which is my preferred position," Garfield teased. "To just sit in the audience and go, 'Yeah you screwed up mate, you didn't do it as well as you could have done.' "

Garfield previously denied his involvement in the upcoming Spider-Man film in an interview for Variety's October issue, which he covers. The magazine reported that the actor went "red-faced" and "laugh[ed] it off" when he was asked about reports and leaked images claiming to show him on set of the latest iteration.

"I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I'm a fan as well," he told the outlet about the idea of uniting with Maguire and Holland onscreen together as Spider-Men for the first time, ever. "You can't help but imagine scenes and moments of 'Oh, my God, how f------ cool would it be if they did that?'"