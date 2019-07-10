Andrew Garfield Spotted Getting Cozy with Jessica Jones Actress Susie Abromeit on Stroll

Andrew Garfield might have a new love in his life.

The 35-year-old actor was spotted arm-in-arm with Jessica Jones actress Susie Abromeit, 36, in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Garfield, dressed casually in a dark shirt and green pants, had his arm around Abromeit’s shoulder while she held on to his waist.

PEOPLE has reached out to Garfield and Abromeit’s reps for comment.

The outing comes months after Garfield was seen possibly romancing Irish comedian Aisling Bea in March while they caught a showing of Hamilton in London. The two were seen laughing as Garfield had his arm casually around Bea.

Garfield’s possible romance with Bea seemingly confirmed reports that he and Rita Ora had ended their relationship. The pop star, 28, and the Oscar-nominated actor were first linked in November, British tabloids reported at the time.

Neither Ora nor Garfield ever confirmed the romance; however, they were photographed out and about together several times — including when they walked arm-in-arm last Christmas Eve in London’s Primrose Hill district.

Before reportedly coupling off with Ora, Garfield famously dated Emma Stone. The pair ended their four-year on-off relationship in 2015.

Abromeit is best known for playing Carrie Anne Moss’s lover in season 1 of Jessica Jones, the Netflix Marvel show that recently ended with its third season.

Before acting, Abromeit was a proficient tennis player who came to be ranked number 6 in the U.S. and received a full scholarship to Duke University, according to her IMDB biography.

She has also appeared in shows like Chicago Med and Tyler Perry’s The Haves and Have Nots.