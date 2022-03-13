Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller's Relationship Timeline and Romantic History

From initial rumors to their red carpet debut, here's everything to know about Tick, Tick... Boom! star Andrew Garfield and Sports Illustrated model Alyssa Miller's road to romance

Andrew Garfield is going public with his latest romance.

Though we've seen him fall in love onscreen (with The Amazing Spider-Man's Gwen Stacy and Tick, Tick... Boom!'s Susan Wilson, among others), he has kept his love life under the radar in recent years — until recently stepping out with model Alyssa Miller.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, Miller has been linked to Garfield since November 2021, but he hasn't appeared on her mainly work-focused Instagram account (and he himself lacks social media), so their first true appearance as a couple was in Feb. 2022.

Although the actor has been known to date high-profile celebrities including his Spider-Man costar Emma Stone and pop singer Rita Ora, he tends to keep the actual romances under the radar, and has spoken out about his decision to do so.

Andrew Garfield, Alyssa Miller Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Garfield has also revealed that he is a big believer in love, generally — and while some of it accounts to chemistry, it also has to do with getting to know people. During a 2019 Q&A with IMDb when a fan asked if he believed in love at first sight, Garfield said, "Yes, I do believe in love at first sight but I also believe that you would love absolutely anybody if you knew their story ... I believe it's possible for all of us to be in love all the time with ourselves and everyone around us."

Keep scrolling for everything we know about Garfield and Miller's dating history.

2014: Alyssa Miller and Jake Gyllenhaal date

Miller was linked to Ambulance actor Jake Gyllenhaal for about six months before calling things off in 2014. "They fizzled out. It happened a while ago—before the holidays," a source told Us Weekly at the time. "He's back on the scene."

Meanwhile, another one of the outlet's sources added, "Things were really good between Jake and Alyssa right up until he had to leave for L.A. to go shoot a movie [Nightcrawler] in the fall. Then the distance just really got to them."

2012-2015: Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone date

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield in 2014 | Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Garfield and Stone dated for four years after meeting on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012 before breaking up in 2015. The two remain very close. Describing their relationship as "a beautiful thing," Garfield revealed in a Vanity Fair podcast that he's "her biggest fan as an artist. "He added, "I'm constantly inspired by her work" and "how she handles and holds herself."

2018: Alyssa Miller reportedly marries Cam Avery

Miller was linked to multi-musician and Tame Impala band member Cam Avery in 2018, even performing a few songs together (as Miller has interest in music herself).

According to reports, they wed in April 2018, but split in November of that year.

2018-2019: Andrew Garfield and Rita Ora date

2way Credit: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage; Walter McBride/WireImage

Although the two never officially confirmed their status, Garfield and Ora were linked in 2018 until their relationship reportedly "fizzled out" in early 2019. Though neither of the two shared any dating details, they were photographed various times hand-in-hand.

At the time, Ora opened up to PEOPLE about who she's attracted to. "I never know what I'm looking for," Ora said. "I don't actually [have a type], at all."

Following his link with Ora, Garfield last sparked dating rumors in 2019 after a fan spotted him with actress Aisling Bea at a Hamilton show in West London.

Nov. 11, 2021: Andrew Garfield opens up about publicly dating

Celebrities with Species Named After Them Credit: Getty

Since experiencing the whirlwind of dating someone publicly after his relationship with Stone, the actor opened up in a Bustle interview about his decision to keep that part of his life private.

"I'm not in the public eye to a great degree because I've designed it that way for myself," he said. "For my work, I'm fine with it, but otherwise I fight for my right for a private, personal life. My right to be ordinary. My right to be a mess. My right to be sorrowful. My right to lose, to get it wrong, to be stupid, to be a person."

Nov. 16, 2021: Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller spark relationship rumors

Garfield and Miller first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted holding hands in N.Y.C. in November 2021. The model was photographed beside Garfield as he was leaving a taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote the Lin-Manuel Miranda-directed movie Tick, Tick... Boom!.

Feb. 13, 2022: Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller spend Valentine's Day together

The model and actor were spotted leaving a tennis match played the day before Valentine's Day in Malibu on Feb. 13, 2022. Garfield and Miller, decked out in tennis gear and with a bag of racquets slung over her shoulder, held hands and laughed together.

Feb. 28, 2022: Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller's first public appearance as a couple

Andrew Garfield; Alyssa Miller Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock