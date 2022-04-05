Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller Broke Up a Month Ago But Remain Friendly: Source

Alyssa Miller wrote "love you AG" to Andrew Garfield on Instagram Monday alongside a photo of them together

Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller are now friendly exes.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor, 38, and the model broke up a month ago, a source tells PEOPLE, though the two remain friendly.

A rep for the star declined to comment.

On Monday, Miller appeared to address reports of their split, sharing a photo of herself with Garfield on Instagram and writing, "If you must gossip at least use a cute photo. Lol love you AG."

Miller has been linked to Garfield since last fall, and they were last photographed together at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 27. They were not pictured together at the Oscars on March 27, where Garfield was nominated for Best Actor for Tick, Tick... Boom!

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model previously dated Jake Gyllenhaal. They split in 2014.

Garfield last sparked dating rumors in 2019 after being seen by a fan with actress Aisling Bea at a Hamilton show in West London. Those relationship rumors came after Garfield's split from singer Rita Ora. He also famously dated his Amazing Spider-Man costar Emma Stone, though the pair ended their four-year on-off relationship in 2015.

He spoke about his views on love during a Q&A with IMDb while promoting his film Under the Silver Lake in April 2019. When a fan asked whether he believed in love at first sight, he said, "Yes, I do believe in love at first sight but I also believe that you would love absolutely anybody if you knew their story."

The star also opened up about how he views relationships: "I believe that the modern notion of romantic love is seriously misguided and it creates a lot of problems in our modern world."