Andrea Riseborough Says She's 'Astounded' by Surprise Oscar Nomination: 'So Hard to Believe'

Andrea Riseborough, who's nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for her performance in To Leslie, said the recognition is "such an unexpected ray of light"

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 24, 2023 12:03 PM
Andrea Riseborough attends The BAFTA Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Andrea Riseborough. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Andrea Riseborough got the surprise of a lifetime Tuesday morning.

The To Leslie star, 41, is nominated for Best Actress at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards, alongside Cate Blanchett (Tár), Ana de Armas (Blonde), Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans) and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

Riseborough was previously left off of similar 2023 show nomination lists, including the Golden Globe Awards, Critics Choice Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards. And as she told Deadline following her Oscar nomination news Tuesday, "I'm astounded."

"It's such an unexpected ray of light," she continued. "It was so hard to believe it might ever happen because we really hadn't been in the running for anything else. Even though we had a lot of support, the idea it might actually happen seemed so far away."

To Leslie, directed by longtime television producer and director Michael Morris (Better Call Saul) in his feature film directorial debut, follows a single mother in Texas who "wins the lottery and squanders it just as fast," leading her to seek redemption years later, according to a synopsis shared by the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Riseborough was one of 10 performers nominated for the ceremony's best lead performance award when nominations were released in November.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

TO LESLIE, Andrea Riseborough
Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie (2022). Everett

Edward Norton and Gwyneth Paltrow are among the significant number of fellow actors who have praised To Leslie on social media, with Paltrow, 50, writing on Instagram earlier this month that Riseborough "should win every award there is and all the ones that haven't been invented yet."

"For those interested in really great acting I'll share that Andrea Riseborough's portrayal in To Leslie just knocked me sideways," Norton, 53, also wrote on Instagram regarding the film.

"It's about the most fully committed, emotionally deep, physically harrowing performance I've seen in a while," the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actor continued, calling Riseborough's performance "just raw & utterly devoid of performative BS."

"It's a tough but really elegant and compassionate film (by Michael Morris) where the emotion is really earned," he added in the caption, alongside three photos of Riseborough in the movie. "I happened to catch it and, wow, I was really staggered by the depth she reached. Very rare. Check it out."

SWSW Portrait studio
Andrea Riseborough. Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

Riseborough told Deadline on Tuesday that she's "not entirely sure how the f--- this happened" when asked about how much support she has gotten for her performance, explaining, "After SXSW there was a quiet lull. And then slowly, as the film had a few screenings elsewhere — including at Raindance, which was a big deal because we hadn't had a release in the U.K. — we found people were starting to talk about it."

"And people were asking us, 'Why can I not go and see it? Where can I see it?' After a while, we were able to point them to iTunes and Amazon, but it didn't happen right away," she said.

The English actress also addressed the challenge of "break(ing) through the noise" but admitted, "often it's just impossible to compete with millions of dollars of advertising."

"Every year, for some reason, there are spotlights shining brighter in some places than in others, and maybe it is just all to do with money, though I try not to be cynical in that way," Riseborough said. "It has been special to feel so supported by the community — especially by actors — and to feel like the work has broken through that. It's really not something I've ever experienced before."

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be held March 12 and televised live on ABC.

Related Articles
Paul Mescal attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
See Paul Mescal and His Family React to His First Oscar Nomination on FaceTime: 'This Is Bananas'
Austin Butler arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Austin Butler Says Oscar Nomination Is 'Bittersweet' After Lisa Marie Presley's Death: 'This Is for Her'
Todd Field attends the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards; Martin McDonagh attends the AFI Awards; Steven Spielberg attends "The Fabelmans" UK Premiere
Female Directors Shut Out of Oscars 2023 After Wins in Consecutive Years
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Emotional Reaction to First Oscar Nomination: 'I Am Stunned and Humbled'
Taylor Swift, Viola Davis, James Cameron
Taylor Swift, Viola Davis, James Cameron and More Snubbed by Oscars 2023 Nominations
Brendan Fraser The Whale; ELVIS, Austin Butler; Blonde. Ana de Armas
Oscars 2023 Nominations: Brendan Fraser, Austin Butler and Ana de Armas Among Nominees
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Hit The Beach While on a Hawaiian Vacation
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Hit the Beach in Hawaii Together
Mariana Treviño and Tom Hanks star in Columbia Pictures A MAN CALLED OTTO. photo by: Dennis Mong
Mariana Treviño Says She Felt 'Very Close' to Tom Hanks and His Family When Making 'Man Called Otto'
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons attend the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France.
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Step Out Together for Dior Show During Paris Fashion Week
Tom Cruise
Jennifer Connelly Says Her 'Top Gun: Maverick' Costar Tom Cruise 'Absolutely Deserves' an Oscar Nomination
Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.
Machine Gun Kelly, Jared Leto, Tom Hanks and 'Blonde' Score 2023 Razzie Nominations
Michael J. Fox Was as Overwhelmed as Fans During His Recent Back to the Future Reunion with Christopher Lloyd
Michael J. Fox Says 'Back to the Future III' Sparked Christopher Lloyd Friendship: 'A Great Guy'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (13729707aw) Anne Hathaway poses at the premiere of the film "Eileen" at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah 2023 Sundance Film Festival - "Eileen" Premiere, Park City, United States - 21 Jan 2023
Anne Hathaway Says It's 'Thrilling' to See the 'Level of Excitement' for 'The' 'Princess Diaries 3'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Chris Evans attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for MTV); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Jeremy Renner attends the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards Honoring Scarlett Johansson at The Beverly Hilton on November 18, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for American Cinematheque)
Chris Evans Jokes with Jeremy Renner After His Accident: 'Has Anyone Even Checked' on the Snowplow?
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 17, 2021.
Jeremy Renner Says His '30 Plus Broken Bones' Will 'Mend' and 'Grow Stronger' After Snowplow Accident
Vivica A. Fox visits SiriusXM Studios on December 12, 2022 in New York City.
Vivica A. Fox Says Her Phone 'Blew Up' After 'Kill Bill' Cameo in SZA Music Video: 'I Was Very Honored'