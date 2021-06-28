Andra Day Calls Brad Pitt Dating Rumors 'Hilarious': 'Somebody Was Bored That Day'

Andra Day is shooting down rumors she's in a relationship with Brad Pitt, saying, "We're not dating"

Andra Day is laying to rest any rumors that she may be dating Brad Pitt.

The actress and singer, 36, told Entertainment Tonight she was not dating Pitt, 57, while at the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Both Pitt and Day were at the 2021 Academy Awards in April. While it's unclear how the rumor started, Day said, "We've never met."

"I was like, 'Oh, all right,' " Day said. "My sister actually hit me up after; she was like, 'You met Brad Pitt?' I said, 'I guess so. I guess we did.' "

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

SMA POLL; Sexiest ‘Retire His Sexy Jersey Number’ Brad Pitt | Credit: Getty

BET Arrivals Andra Day Andra Day | Credit: Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

She added, "We're not dating. We don't even know each other. It is hilarious. It was thin air. Somebody was bored that day."

As for what she thinks of the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Oscar winner, Day told ET, "He's great, though. Super talented, wonderful."

On Sunday night, Day took home the 2021 BET best actress award for her performance as Billie Holiday in the film The United States Vs. Billie Holiday.

In April, the actress told PEOPLE she was considering retiring from acting after taking on the role, saying she was "definitely out of [her] depth the entire time."

Billie Holiday; Andra Day Billie Holiday (L); Andra Day | Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images; Takashi Seida/Paramount Pictures/Hulu

RELATED VIDEO: Andra Day Says It's a "Little Overwhelming" to Be Nominated for an Oscar Alongside Viola Davis

"I had to just trust what my cast was saying or what [director/producer Lee Daniels] was saying," Day said. "I would have the thought, in my mind, that maybe they're just settling because they realized they can't get any better from me."

She continued, "Or that's the best they're going to get, and I'm already here. So there was always that underlying thought that they're just accommodating me right now."

Despite the intensity of the experience, Day told PEOPLE she'd likely act again if the part was right.