Andie MacDowell Says Sharon Stone Gave Her Advice About Dating Apps: 'She Met Two Gay Guys!'

Andie MacDowell has been getting dating-app advice from her friend Sharon Stone.

On Monday, The Way Home star, 64, was discussing dating apps and whether any of her friends have been giving her any pointers when she revealed that her The Muse costar Stone, 64, had been in touch.

"I did have Sharon Stone reach out to me to tell me that she's on Raya," MacDowell said during a Monday appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "Raya, that's the one I'm going to do. She said she met two gay guys on there and that was all that she got from Raya!"

"But it sounds kind of fun anyway. That could be fun," she continued to host Jennifer Hudson, who responded, "Yeah that would be a fun date, too — I would go!"

Sharon Stone and Andie MacDowell. Alamy Stock Photo

The Groundhog Day star shared that she's "in the process" of getting on the app at the moment after being out of the dating game for some time.

"I've never done it before and I haven't really been dating," she said, adding with a laugh, "I didn't put the energy into it, I've been so happy working and doing other things and now I'm going to focus on trying to date — mostly to do research for my new show, really."

Hudson, 41, then asked MacDowell if she'd been on any dates recently, which led her to open up about a disastrous dating story.

"The last date I went on was kind of a catastrophe," she said. "And I think that was part of the reason I gave up. The first thing he did was we were going up to this museum and he looked at me, got really close to my face, and he goes, 'You know, you're beautiful for your age.' "

She continued, "I'm not usually really quick on my feet like this, but I said to him, 'Why not just say I'm beautiful?' The date did not go well after that. That was my last date. It's been a long time. It's rather pathetic, to tell you the truth — but honestly, I've been really happy. It hasn't been my priority; other things have mattered more to me, and I haven't really been lonely."

Andie MacDowell and Jennifer Hudson. Robert Voets/Warner Bros.

"But I want to play romantic roles, so I think I need to do a little homework," she added. "So I remember how to be romantic because it's been so long I don't know if I'll remember what to do!"

MacDowell is mom to daughters Margaret Qualley and Rainey Qualley, plus son Justin Qualley, with ex-husband Paul Qualley, whom she divorced in 1999.

She revealed she'd become a first-time grandma last month after her son, 37, and his partner Nicolette welcomed their first baby together.

"I just spent Christmas with her. I've never had somebody look into me and see my soul like that. It was definitely a soul-to-soul connection," she told the Today show of her granddaughter with a smile.

MacDowell was also married to businessman and her former classmate Rhett Hartzog for nearly three years. The pair tied the knot in November 2001 before divorcing in 2004.

The Way Home airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on The Hallmark Channel.