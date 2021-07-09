The longtime L'Oréal Paris ambassador tells PEOPLE she feels "a responsibility to be a positive reflection of women as they age"

Andie MacDowell on Embracing Her Gray Hair, Curls: 'I Like Me! That's Where You Get to [When] You're My Age'

The Cannes Film Festival is always a hot ticket, but that's more literal than ever now that the chic French Riviera-side event is happening in July (rather than May).

But Andie MacDowell — who's attending the 74th season in support of L'Oréal Paris and its new Lights on Women initiative — isn't concerned about keeping her famous curls in check. She's got a plan.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm not worried about keeping it under control," MacDowell, 63, tells PEOPLE of her locks. "We've emphasized the wildness. We've gone with that."

MacDowell's secret to maintaining her voluminous curls: "Lots of conditioners," the longtime L'Oréal spokeswoman reveals. "I just put conditioner in and leave it in there. If I'm not working, that's all I do. I just sleep in it sometimes."

Andie MacDowell Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The mom of three not only embraces her hair's texture, but its natural color as well. "Because of the silver, it gets even a little drier. The texture becomes even more wiry, but I'm embracing all of it," she says. "I'm comfortable. I like me. That's where you get to by the time you're my age."

MacDowell taught her daughters, actresses Margaret, 26, and Rainey Qualley, 31, to love themselves, too — and they took the message to heart. "They remind me quite often not to say anything derogatory about myself," MacDowell says. "They're actually better than I am in a lot of ways because I taught them well. They listened."

RELATED VIDEO: Andie MacDowell Can't Imagine Life 'Being Any Richer' After Revealing She Loves Being Alone

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the actress says she found herself browsing clothes and makeup looks online, just "dreaming of the time then I could actually go out and experience the world again." Now as coronavirus restrictions ease around the world, "I am excited about dressing up just a pinch and going to restaurants," MacDowell shares. "And not worrying. I think we shouldn't be stupid, but relaxing just a little bit. What a strange thing that we've been through."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

MacDowell even found herself dressing up for her plane ride to Cannes. "I like to look decent on the plane," she admits. "I'm a little bit old-school, so I try to dress a little bit nice. I did wear jeans, but I wore nice jeans with cute boots and something kind of warm because I always get cold on airplanes."

Rainey Qualley, Andie MacDowell, and Margaret Qualley Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Once she arrived at the film festival — where she'll join L'Oréal Paris in its partnership with Cannes' Short Films competition to honor one rising female filmmaker with the Lights on Women Award — MacDowell reflected on her 35 years as a L'Oréal spokeswoman.

"It is what I'm most proud of, outside of my children," the Maid star says. "It's the biggest part of my life, for sure. And I do feel a responsibility to be a positive reflection of women as they age. I hope that I'm doing that."