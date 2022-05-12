The actress remembered a moment back in 2016, "right after Trump got elected," when she arrived on set and "nobody seemed to care about the vagina[-grabbing] comment"

Andie MacDowell Recalls Having a Panic Attack on Set After Realizing the Cast Was a 'Sea of Men'

Andie MacDowell is aware of her surroundings.

In a recent interview with Marie Claire, the 64-year-old actress opened up about owning her age (and her gray curls), having her daughters in the industry and being a woman in Hollywood.

When talking about her experiences with male actors, the Four Weddings and a Funeral star remembered a moment back in 2016, "right after Trump got elected," when she arrived on set and "nobody seemed to care about the vagina[-grabbing] comment."

"I went to do a job and I had my very first panic attack," she said. "I was getting ready to shoot something, and I turn around and it's, like, a roomful of men. Like, a sea of men."

After making that realization, the star "dropped to her knees" and had to leave the room. In a fake bathroom on set, she took a moment to breathe and tell herself, "Get your s--- together" before heading back to work. "It just freaked me out, not seeing any other women," the actress concluded.

Since then, MacDowell has "become very conscious of looking around and finding the women on set."

"#MeToo has been interesting—you do see the difference on set. There are a lot more women," she added.

Also in the interview, MacDowell gave a glimpse into her relationship with her daughters, Margaret and Rainey, who've followed their mom's footsteps in the industry.

"I've taught them how to take care of themselves," she told the outlet. "I tried to teach them there are certain limits you can set. You've got to do self-care. It's all about how you eat, protecting your sleep."

As an example, when MacDowell and youngest daughter Margaret, 27, were costars in Netflix's Maid, MacDowell's focus was her daughter's wellbeing.

"I would see her on Sundays. She would come to my house, and I would feed her really healthy food, and she would get a massage, the mom of three said. "I organized that—I was getting a massage while she ate, and then she would get a massage, and I would do her lines with her."

Andie Macdowell attends the "Tout S'est Bien Passe (Everything Went Fine)" screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 07, 2021 in Cannes Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

In July 2021, MacDowell embraced her natural gray curls at the very first time while walking the carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. At the time, the actress spoke to PEOPLE about her hair transformation.

"I'm not worried about keeping it under control," the actress told PEOPLE of her locks. "We've emphasized the wildness. We've gone with that."

MacDowell's secret to maintaining her voluminous curls: "Lots of conditioners," the longtime L'Oréal spokeswoman reveals. "I just put conditioner in and leave it in there. If I'm not working, that's all I do. I just sleep in it sometimes."